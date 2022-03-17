8 details most Naruto fans missed

The devil is in the details. Reading or watching Naruto all the way through is a significant time commitment. Although everyone consumes content at their own pace, viewers who hyper-analyze every panel of a manga or every frame of an anime are in the minority.

While not all of these notes will bring you a mind-shattering revelation, some of them could impact how you view the story or your favorite character. If you caught all of these details on your first read or watch of the series, then kudos!

8 details that slipped by many Naruto fans

1) Itachi's spirit hand

èdgē @psych1c_ @Nanono03 This fight has lot of details when I rewatched I saw Itachi's hand helping sasuke in the final Chidori @Nanono03 This fight has lot of details when I rewatched I saw Itachi's hand helping sasuke in the final Chidori https://t.co/HnncgXosSv

At the climax of the battle at the Valley of the End, Naruto powered up his final rasengan, and Sasuke prepared a final chidori. Itachi’s hand can be seen poking out of his Akatsuki cloak to support his younger brother's chidori.

2) Return to Konoha: Naruto contrasting Sasuke

Return to the village (Image via Shueisha)

After traveling with Jiraiya for a couple of years, Naruto returns to Konoha. He immediately leaps up to a vantage point and looks out at the village basking in the sunlight. With a grin, he jovially states that the village hasn't changed one bit.

After four years, Sasuke slips back into Konoha and surveys the village from a tower (just like Naruto did). Cloaked in the darkness of the night, he notes that just like him, the village has changed a lot.

The return is very reflective of both characters' arcs. An additional detail that was easier to catch was that both young men returned to Konoha while accompanied by their Sannin mentor.

3) Injured bird foreshadowing

Sakura heals a bird (Image via Pierrot)

In Naruto Episode 152, the protagonist watches Sakura heal a little blue bird. The kunoichi expresses her concern about the bird rejoining its friends. The moment ends when the bird meets up with two others.

After the battle at the Valley of the End, Naruto and Sasuke lay wounded on the ground. Sakura and Kakashi arrive on the scene to care for their fellow Team 7 members and find that they have reached an understanding.

The symbolism of the injured bird can be interpreted in a couple of different ways. One interpretation is that the bird represents the story of Naruto and Sasuke's friendship. Another viable analysis is that the bird represents Sasuke himself. He was hurt and separated from his friends, but in the end, they waited for him to heal and proved that they did not leave him behind.

4) Sasuke's full moon

Sasuke and the Sound Four (Image via Pierrot)

At several significant moments in Sasuke's life, a full moon was present. The night of the Uchiha clan massacre, the night when he fled Konoha to join Orochimaru, and during the Fourth Ninja War when Madara cast the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

5) Sasuke's unlucky left side

Sasuke's curse mark (Image via Pierrot)

Many people know that Sasuke is left-handed. What's more interesting is that most of the injuries he sustains throughout the series are on the left side of his body.

On the night of the Uchiha massacre, Itachi hits Sasuke in his left arm with a shuriken. During their reunion six years later, the older Uchiha broke his younger brother's left arm. Orochimaru left a curse mark on Sasuke's left shoulder.

The icing on the cake came when Sasuke lost his left arm in his final clash with Naruto.

6) The Unison Sign

Most fans of the series are familiar with the unison sign taught to young Konoha shinobi. Naruto and Sasuke faced off during their days in the ninja academy, but never completed the unison sign (thanks to the protagonist's stubborn attitude).

After their battle at the Valley of the End, the two had both lost an arm and laid side-by-side. The depictions of this scene are different in anime and manga, but both clearly show the same thing: the young men laying atop a unison sign formed by the hands of the crumbled statues of their ancestors, Hashirama and Madara.

Unison sign (Image via Pierrot)

7) Rock Lee's bandages

Do you think that Rock Lee's bandages are a style choice? Think again. Like his mentor, Guy, Lee is unable to use any ninjutsu or genjutsu. Therefore, he must rely on agonizing physical training to keep improving his taijutsu.

The wraps that he wears on his hands help heal his knuckles, which are constantly getting battered from martial arts practice and fighting opponents.

8) Movie posters in the anime

Naruto movie poster in the background (Image via Pierrot)

This might be the most fun detail that is commonly overlooked. It looks like the studio dropped a little Easter egg -- and a little advertisement -- in the background of this scene where Konoha's young shinobi gathered. Look at the fence between Sakura and Rock Lee.

If you already knew every point on this list, then congrats, you're a Naruto expert! Now is the time to take your analytical skills and find every Easter egg in One Piece! Although...that might take a lot longer.

