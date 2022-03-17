5 Naruto characters who beat talent with hard work (& 5 who could have been stronger)

The most common theme in the Naruto series is hard work and what one could achieve if one tried. The protagonist is one such example of the results one could achieve if they put in their blood, sweat, and tears.

However, not all characters worked as hard, which limited their evolution, and they were not able to realize their full potential. Some of these characters could have altered the plot if they had simply trained hard enough.

Naruto: Characters that were able to beat talent with their hard work

1) Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto is a great example of what one can achieve with hard work. He wasn’t particularly talented in the field of Ninjutsu, but he had a massive reserve of chakra. He always wanted to train and become a stronger shinobi capable of performing some of the most advanced jutsus.

Given how bad he was in his academy days, it was nothing but hard work that helped him achieve his goals and become the Seventh Hokage of Konohagakure.

2) Rock Lee

Rock Lee from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Rock Lee was a notch above when it came to training. He always wanted to train even when he sustained major injuries that jeopardized his chances of becoming a shinobi. Luckily, the surgery was successful and he continued his grueling training.

Lee was able to keep up with some of the toughest and strongest characters in the series with only his Taijutsu. His fight against Gaara showed just how hard he worked to get to the level he was at.

3) Might Guy

Might Guy is one of the strongest characters on this list and he too was born without the inability to control the flow of chakra. He mastered his Taijutsu and even the likes of Kakashi’s father acknowledged his strength and perseverance.

He mentioned that Might Guy would surpass Kakashi if he didn’t keep up. Might Guy’s Taijutsu was so good that Madara, in his Ten Tail Jinchuriki form, declared Might Guy as the strongest character. Might Guy almost succeeded in killing him by opening all Eight Gates.

4) Sakura

Sakura Haruno (Image via Pierrot)

While many might not admit this, Sakura worked really hard to get to the level she was at. She didn’t come from a well-known clan that was famed for combat. She trained hard under the tutelage of Tsunade and became one of the best medical ninjas in the Naruto series.

She also unlocked the Strength of a Hundred Seal, which is something only a few ninjas have been able to do. Her raw power improved drastically and one might say that it even surpassed Tsunade’s strength.

5) Jiraiya

Unlike Minato, Sasuke, and Itachi, Jiraiya didn’t really perform well during his early days in the academy. He was considered a failure, but after consistent efforts towards becoming a stronger shinobi, he became one of the legendary Sannin.

He trained hard enough to enter Sage Mode and played a crucial role in many missions. He was strong enough to take on Pain, who had the Rinnegan and was able to use the Six Paths of Pain technique.

Even Pain admitted that Jiraiya would have been able to defeat him if he had known the secret. Jiraiya is a hard-working character that is loved by the entire Naruto fanbase.

Characters who could have been stronger if they trained harder

1) Shikamaru

Shikamaru Nara (Image via Pierrot)

Shikamaru is one of the smartest characters in the Naruto series and has proved his intellect on numerous occasions. However, he also happens to be one of the laziest characters in the series. Shikamaru’s ninjutsu is quite situational and his attacks are ranged. He could have trained a lot in Taijutsu to become a more well-rounded shinobi who could take on fights all by himself.

2) Choji

Choji’s raw strength is impressive and he is a strong shinobi overall. That being said, there were numerous occasions when food distracted him from his training, which definitely impacted his growth as a shinobi.

If he trained with the same intensity as Neji or Naruto, Choji would have been much stronger and a more complete shinobi as well. Choji’s laziness and certain distractions got in the way of him blossoming in the series.

3) Tenten

Tenten is quite popular among Naruto fans simply because she barely received any screen time, and the fanbase doesn’t shy away from making memes. However, she had a unique fighting style since she was a weapons specialist.

She could have become a great shinobi if she had trained hard since her fighting style is extremely versatile. Based on the weapon, Tenten can fight at close-range and long-range after analyzing her opponent. However, due to the lack of screen time and training, she was under-utilized in the series.

4) Kimimaro

Kimimaro Kaguya (Image via Pierrot)

Kimimaro had the potential to become one of the strongest characters in the series, rivaling the likes of Sasuke and Naruto. His kekkei genkai was unique since he could release bones from his body and manipulate them. If he had lived long enough and had the desire to train hard, there is no doubt that he could have been one of the strongest characters in the series.

5) Haku

Haku’s Ice Release kekkei genkai was quite strong when he fought Sasuke and Naruto during the earlier parts of the series. Haku’s purpose was to serve Zabuza and become his tool of destruction during important missions.

Haku’s Ice Mirrors were extremely powerful and took a lot of effort to counter as well. If Haku had someone who could train him hard enough to realize his potential, he would have been a ridiculously strong shinobi in the series.

