Boruto universe hailed as stronger than Bleach and One Piece after chapter 75

With Boruto chapter 75 spoilers out, fans of the series finally got a glimpse of a previously foreshadowed character, the Otsutsuki God. Isshiki Ōtsutsuki, the series' antagonist, was previously seen commanding Code to complete his mission of becoming an Otsutsuki God. While it seemed like just a title at the time, Amado's story confirmed the existence of such a being in the past.

Boruto's previous chapter focused on Aida and Daemon's arrival in the Hidden Leaf Village, as they were set to start living with the two Otsutsuki vessels - Boruto and Kawaki. Now that the Cyborg siblings have finally arrived in Konoha, Amado was set to reveal the remaining secrets surrounding the Otsutsukis.

Boruto: Who is the Otsutsuki God, and how did fans react to its existence?

Boruto chapter 75 spoilers saw Amado revealing his history and how he tried to revive his dead daughter by creating a cyborg (Delta). However, after failing to revive her, Jigen approached the Otsutsuki God, who promised to revive his daughter if Amado were to help him in his mission.

Amado also elaborated on how he created Eida and Daemon by using the DNA of the Otsutsuki God, "Shibai." The raw scans showed "Shibai" standing in front of a God Tree, hinting that he was an Otsutsuki who had harvested at least one Chakra fruit.

The raw scans also revealed that the Otsutsuki God had a Rinnegan on his forehead and two other unidentifiable Dojutsu.

Boruto fans claim their verse to be strongest amongst the Big Three

After the revelation of the Otsutsuki God, one Boruto fan couldn't help himself from posting a tweet claiming their verse to be the most powerful amongst the Big Three. This was a direct dig at the other two series in the Big Three - Bleach and One Piece.

PANDA 🇨🇳🇳🇬 (MD) @pandopril Naruto is objectively the most powerful verse in the Big 3

Bleach and One piece Can't compete. Naruto is objectively the most powerful verse in the Big 3Bleach and One piece Can't compete. https://t.co/y7q4yW09o2

Other fans joined in, claiming that the Boruto verse's characters were far stronger than their counterparts, and gave examples of Otsutsuki powerhouses, such as Kaguya and Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

PANDA 🇨🇳🇳🇬 (MD) @pandopril Bleach comes close tho, and there wasn't a time One piece could compete anyways...

Otsuski God >>> Bleach comes close tho, and there wasn't a time One piece could compete anyways...Otsuski God >>>

Freakishz @Freakishz2 @Yam1_Sukeh1ro @pandopril Kaguya could destroy dimensions on her own and momoshiki in his base form could obliterate whole galaxies, and momoshiki in his extremely booster form got beaten twice by naruto and sasuke, who aren’t even the strongest in the verse @Yam1_Sukeh1ro @pandopril Kaguya could destroy dimensions on her own and momoshiki in his base form could obliterate whole galaxies, and momoshiki in his extremely booster form got beaten twice by naruto and sasuke, who aren’t even the strongest in the verse

JALEX (SLASH)⚡ @7SLASHLIGHTNING that verse is fodder asf @pandopril One piece shouldn’t even be in the conversationthat verse is fodder asf @pandopril One piece shouldn’t even be in the conversation 😹😹😹 that verse is fodder asf

Meanwhile, another fan praised Bleach for its characters, such as Sosuke Aizen, Yhwach, Soul King, Ichigo Kurosaki, and Yamamoto Genryusai, but still ranked them to be weaker than characters from the Naruto verse. The fan also claimed how One Piece's characters didn't have a chance against either of them.

These opinions were met with serious heat as One Piece and Bleach fans started defending their verse by claiming the Naruto fans' opinions to be trash worthy. This was followed by a One Piece fan joking that Chopper alone would be able to defeat the entire Naruto verse.

GamerGetRekt @gamergetrekt2 @pandopril One Piece and Bleach still clear in every other category. Keep your mid power system in your mid series @pandopril One Piece and Bleach still clear in every other category. Keep your mid power system in your mid series

While One Piece fans seem to have taken Naruto fans' jab lightly, Bleach fans didn't sit still as they bashed the franchise. One fan noticed how the original person to tweet the opinion had included the word "objective" to try and hide their bias.

This was followed by elaborating on Ichigo's strength and how he managed to destroy a land surface equal to the surface area of Karakura Town only by activating his Bankai. Also, in the manga, he defeated Soul King Yhwach, who had enough strength to split the universe in half.

Ji.xro @jixiro @pandopril Lmao the fact you put “objectively” to try and hide your bias. Ichigo literally destroyed an entire dimension the size of Karakura town just by transforming into his bankai. He also quite literally cut Soul King Yhwach in half (Who had the power to split the universe in half). @pandopril Lmao the fact you put “objectively” to try and hide your bias. Ichigo literally destroyed an entire dimension the size of Karakura town just by transforming into his bankai. He also quite literally cut Soul King Yhwach in half (Who had the power to split the universe in half).

Final thoughts

While an actual comparison between the three verses' strength levels is hard to acquire, Yhwach's ability to split the universe is quite impressive. This, compared to the likes of the Otsutsukis from the Naruto verse and the strongest characters in the One Piece verse, seems far stronger.

Also, all three verses have their own power systems, which have been created to serve their purposes. Thus, triangulating the strongest verse amongst them is quite difficult.

