Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh film announces additional cast for first part

Mid-afternoon Thursday saw the staff for the first part of the Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh film announce an additional cast for the upcoming movie. The film, which is set to be released by Netflix, will make its debut on the streaming service in December 2022.

The film will focus on Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth, and his own adventures in post-series Brittania. Several characters are slated to return for the film, including one who was revealed today as part of the casting announcements.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest casting reports for Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, as well as recaps important release and plot information for the film.

Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh sees controversial character Deathpierce return via latest casting announcement

On Thursday, October 13, the staff behind the Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh film announced three new cast members for the first installment. The film, which is set to premiere in December 2022, will follow Tristan Liones, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth Liones, as he embarks on his own adventure in a post-series Britannia.

Kouki Uchiyama, who plays a fairy whom Tristan meets on his journey, was among the cast members announced on Thursday. Yohei Azakami will reprise his role as Deathpierce from the original series, and Kazuyuki Okitsu will provide the voice of Priest, Edinburgh's Saishi (priest) who wields powerful magic.

Shinnosuke Tokudome as Tyrone, Shino Shimoki as Kuruiru, and Makoto Koichi as Minika are the other cast members who had previously been revealed to play Tristan's companions. All three, as well as those above besides Deathpierce, are original characters made specifically for the upcoming, two-part film.

The project features a new original story written by Nakaba Suzuki, who is the creator, author, and illustrator of the original Seven Deadly Sins series. Returning cast members from the original series include Yuuki Kaji as Meliodas, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Jun Fukuyama as King, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, and Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther.

Mikako Komatsu will voice Meliodas’ son Tristan as a child, while Ayumu Murase is set to voice the teenage version of Tristan. Based on promotional material released thus far, it seems as though this teenage version of Tristan will serve as the focus for the events of the Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh film.

The film’s barebones plot sees Tristan inherit both the powers of the Goddess Clan and the Demon Clan from his mother and father, respectively. While able to heal people with the former, he often ends up hurting people with the latter due to an inability to control it. Thus, he heads to Edinburgh Castle to learn how to control his powers, meeting many new friends along the way.

