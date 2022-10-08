Netflix announces the release date and key visual of the final JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean episodes

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean has been a big hit for Netflix subscribers, and a program related to the franchise revealed key visuals of the final part on a YouTube stream. Fans have been left grasping at straws as the release date for the final part has also been revealed.

As the key visual adopts a menacing theme, characters have been showcased in certain poses that reflect their fate in the final part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean.

Hence, this article contains new information regarding the release date and key visuals for the final part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean final episodes (25-38) release date and key visuals

New Information

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes hit Netflix on Dec 1! JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes hit Netflix on Dec 1! https://t.co/QplKGDD2uU

Netflix revealed that the final part of Stone Ocean is set to be released on December 1, 2022, shortly after key visuals surfaced online from the JJBA program in Japan. Furthermore, Kenichi Suzuki, the visual series director of Stone Ocean, has hinted at different meanings and the complex theme of the visual.

He also mentioned that the visual foreshadows the fate of every character showcased in it. As Enrico Pucci, the main antagonist of Stone Ocean, stands at the base of the poster, other characters and a stand remain at the top. Pucci also stands as a barrier point for the theme, which remains dark to the left and shows bright sunlight to the right.

Speculations

Jotaro Kujo and Jolyne Cujoh (Image via David Productions)

Fans familiar with the JJBA manga series are trying to decipher the hidden meaning of the key visuals on the internet, thanks to the visuals director's intriguing hints. Stone Ocean plays an integral part in the JJBA franchise as it showcases the perfect stand that can accelerate time itself.

Hirohiko Araki went through several creative hindrances while writing the ending for Stone Ocean and, later, tailored it to fit his future plans for the franchise. This included shifting to a completely different universe with the introduction of Steel Ball Run, the seventh part of the series.

Jolyne Cujoh and her stand, Stone Free (Image via David Productions)

Hence, fans have speculated that the meaning behind the theme was a transition from the end of Hirohiko Araki's creative limits to a new and hopeful beginning which suited the mangaka's style. JoJo's Bizarre Adventures was originally set in the 19th-century time period, and Araki has confirmed it to be the best setting for the story he wants to portray.

This is why Steel Ball Run and JoJolion have a historical touch to the environment regardless of the unique fashion sense of characters implemented by Hirohiko Araki.

Final Thoughts

Fans were taken aback by the sudden announcement and release date for the final part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean since the second part was released very recently.

However, dedicated fans of the series are now wondering when the highly anticipated seventh part of JJBA will hit the big screens. With 10 years of JJBA being an animated franchise, the official Twitter handle decided to celebrate with another key visual containing all the major anime JoJo protagonists.

