KonoSuba Season 3 confirmed with new visuals, fans react

KonoSuba Season 3 was announced earlier this morning, much to the joy of anime lovers everywhere. Fans of the series are very hyped for this highly-anticipated revival. The hit isekai series has gone more than five years without releasing a new episode, making the announcement very exciting for fans everywhere.

Alongside the Season 3 announcement for the KonoSuba mainline series, a spinoff anime focusing on the character Megumin was also announced. The release dates have not been made public yet, but it is likely that they will begin airing within the next year.

Follow along as this article covers the latest news related to both KonoSuba series.

KonoSuba franchise announces mainline sequel anime and spinoff anime, fans rejoice

KonoSuba Season 3

As mentioned above, the smash-hit isekai series KonoSuba has finally been renewed for a third season, after over five years of no new episodes. A sequel was ambiguously announced roughly a year ago, but has still not been confirmed or made official.

Kanasaki Takaomi is set to return as the director of the series, with Yujiro Abe taking on the role of what would seem to be an episodic director. Makoto Uezu and Koichi Kikuta are also returning as the series composer and the character designer, respectively.

One important thing to note is that the series is changing animation studios. Seasons 1 and 2 were produced by Studio Deen, but Season 3 is set to be produced by Studio Drive, which is a relatively young animation studio. They are associated with the unaired Uzumaki adaptation and the second season of To Your Eternity, which is also unaired.

No other news reagrding the returning cast and staff is available at this time. This information will most likely be made public alongside the trailer release for the series’ third season. However, it’s safe to presume that nearly all the main cast members will be back. A switch in animation studios does, however, imply many staff positions changing.

Fan reactions

Fans are incredibly excited to learn about KonoSuba's two-pronged return, and justifiably so. Celebrating both the third season of the mainline series and the new Megumin spinoff anime, ecstatic fans are sharing their excitement on social media.

The primary topic of conversation on social media centers around how long it's been since the series released new episodes. The mainline series' second season ended in March 2017, which means that more than five years have passed without a new episode.

As mentioned above, the sequel was ambiguously and unofficially teased sometime last year. Now, in the wake of the franchise's latest announcements, fans have not one, but two seasons of the anime to look forward to.

The continuation of a series is never guaranteed in the anime industry, and even a smash-hit like KonoSuba is not an exception. Many fans had understandably given up hope of renewal, even with last year's ambiguous announcement. As a result, today's news is even more exciting than usual.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

