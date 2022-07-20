One Piece Chapter 1054 Raw Scans: Shanks joins the fight for the One Piece, new Marines Admiral revealed, and more

The hype for One Piece Chapter 1054 is still raging on, with fans becoming more excited with each day that passes. We are only a few days away from the official release of this new addition to the franchise, which could only mean one thing: Spoilers and leaked scans are blowing up on Twitter.
A few hours ago, the first scans for One Piece Chapter 1054 started circulating online, confirming the summary of the events that will transpire.
These scans, shared by various leakers, contain everything from our favorite Red Hair Pirates to a new member of the mighty Marines. Continue reading to learn more about the scans and what they can tell us about One Piece Chapter 1054.
Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers.
After a long hiatus, One Piece Chapter 1054 Raw Scans give fans more information about this long-awaited chapter
What do the Raw Scans reveal?
The first scan of One Piece Chapter 1054 reveals the beginning of a new fight that will transpire inside the Land of Wano. Aramaki, aka Greenbull, arrived in the country in Chapter 1053, intending to kill Luffy and stop the chaos he has caused in the outside world.
To prevent him from causing trouble during the celebrations, the Red Scabbards will fight this powerful new enemy. As Aramaki walks, his newly confirmed logia-type Devil Fruit starts manifesting, creating plants around him.
Aramaki’s fruit gives him the power to control and create any kind of plant he wants, as well as transform his body into a giant tree monster. His ability was confirmed in the scans, where fans can see him using this power while fighting the samurai.
This monstrous power, however, is not invincible, as it was revealed in the scans that Yamato will indeed hurt the Admiral the moment she enters the fight. Her strength was enough to send the Marine tumbling down to the floor, even in his giant new form.
Yamato and the Scabbards will join forces to fight Greenbull and prevent him from getting any closer to the flower capital. Yamato is seen angry and screaming at the Admiral, something else that was already revealed in the leaked summary.
She wants the people of her country to have a peaceful and happy celebration after years of tyranny, so she will not give Aramaki the pleasure of ruining the festival for them. It has been speculated that Momonosuke will also be a part of this fight, but none of the scans show him.
One Piece Chapter 1054’s scans also confirm Shanks will be a part of this new chapter. His ship can be spotted on the seashore of the Land of Wano, with Shanks walking around the deck while his Jolly Roger waves in the air.
He can also be seen reading a newspaper with Luffy’s new wanted poster. As revealed in the last chapter, this new wanted poster depicts the Straw Hat captain in his Gear Five form. Shanks smiles while reading it, proud of the great things Luffy has accomplished in the last few years.
His crew is depicted in another scan, eating and chatting about this exciting news. Yasopp is distressed by the idea of meeting Usopp once again, as confirmed by the summary previously mentioned.
Shanks’ last scan shows him drinking sake with Benn Beckman, looking serious and contemplative. It was revealed yesterday that Shanks wants to join the fight for One Piece, although we do not know what he meant by those words. Benn does not look too happy after Shanks’ words, but nothing else is revealed in the scans.
The next few scans for One Piece Chapter 1054 show some of the Marine Admirals talking about recent events. For the first time, we can see the appearance of Kurouma or Black Horse.
He is a middle-aged man with slick black hair, sporting a pair of shades, as well as the usual Marine Admiral coat. Some fans have commented on how he looks like Riki Takeuchi, which could be true considering Oda has often designed important Admirals after famous actors.
He is the leader of the Naval Investigation Division, so he knows everything currently occurring in the world. He can later be seen talking with Akainu and Kizaru about the chaos that Luffy and the Revolutionary Army are causing.
A newspaper with information about how Sabo supposedly killed King Cobra can be seen on the table between all the Admirals. While we do not know if Sabo is, in fact, responsible for this, the Admirals have no doubt that he was.
Another scan also shows Sabo’s picture being displayed in front of a revolting crowd who are inspired by his actions. A recently leaked summary revealed that the Revolutionary Army is gaining followers, and this scan seems to confirm this.
The last scan available for One Piece Chapter 1054 presents Akainu as he declares his intent to stop all individuals messing with the status quo. While the scans do not confirm this, it is possible that Akainu is the new Fleet Admiral for the Marines, as stated in the leaked summary.
Final thoughts
One Piece Chapter 1054’s scans confirm that this chapter will indeed be a major part of establishing the events of this final saga. The world is turning its back against the old system and is being inspired by the actions of Luffy and his friends.
As implied by Akainu in one of the scans, there will obviously be consequences for their actions. But every day, more people join the cause against the World Government, like Yamato and the Scabbards, who are not afraid to fight against an Admiral for their friends.
It is also worth noting that Sabo is slowly becoming the new face of the Revolutionary Army, as it is his face that is inspiring others to join the fight.
Lastly, while we still do not know what Shanks meant by his declaration of joining the fight for One Piece, we can only hope this means he will be on Luffy’s side. Overall, the scans for One Piece Chapter 1054 confirm that fans will most certainly enjoy this new addition to the manga series.
And just like Oda said, let’s prepare ourselves for this exciting and thrilling last saga that begins with One Piece Chapter 1054.