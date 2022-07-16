One Piece Chapter 1054 spoilers seem to confirm Zoro vs Greenbull theory alongside a major plot-twist

Fans have suffered without information about One Piece Chapter 1054 due to the month-long hiatus the series took. However, it appears the wait is finally over, seeing as the leakers in the community are starting to hint at what this new chapter may bring.

The Land of Wano is finally free from Kaido’s reign of terror, with its inhabitants and the world celebrating these events. Still, not everything is resolved, considering Greenbull has just arrived in the Land of Wano and could try to kill Luffy, something Zoro will not allow. Continue reading to learn more about the spoilers and hints for One Piece Chapter 1054.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece's manga.

The confrontation between Zoro and Ryokugyu could finally begin in One Piece Chapter 1054

What happened last time?

Eddie @bananasundayman ONE PIECE SPOILER 1053 the new bounties of law, kid, and luffy have been revealed, at only 3 billion berries surpassing bb! ONE PIECE SPOILER 1053the new bounties of law, kid, and luffy have been revealed, at only 3 billion berries surpassing bb! 🚨🚨ONE PIECE SPOILER 1053🚨🚨 the new bounties of law, kid, and luffy have been revealed, at only 3 billion berries surpassing bb! https://t.co/t4KDP0iT7K

One Piece Chapter 1053 started with the World Government freaking out because of the mistakes made when the new bounty posters for the Supernovas were released. Morgans was not fond of the propaganda the Five Elders wanted to spread, so he instead revealed the full information. Luffy, Kid, and Law were revealed to have a new bounty of three billion Berries.

We cut back to the land of Wano, where the celebrations after Kaido’s defeat were still going on. Inside the castle, Tengu revealed himself as Oden’s father and the former Shogun of the Land of Wano, Kozuki Sukiyaki.

He spoke with Robin about his attempts to commit seppuku after letting his country be taken over by Kaido. He was only still alive because Hiyori told him that the ancient weapon Pluton was hidden somewhere in the Land of Wano.

Light Skin Luffy @LuffySkin Tenguyama is confirmed to be Kozuki Sukiyaki and it’s bigger than you think. There’s now 2 people able to read the poneglyphs, which could mean Sukiyaki sacrifices himself to save Robin from Greenbull. One of these two could be captured by the time Wano ends… Tenguyama is confirmed to be Kozuki Sukiyaki and it’s bigger than you think. There’s now 2 people able to read the poneglyphs, which could mean Sukiyaki sacrifices himself to save Robin from Greenbull. One of these two could be captured by the time Wano ends… https://t.co/S17UdNxyPs

Admiral Ryokugyu, aka Aramaki, is finally revealed to the readers with a shocking first appearance. He used his powers to turn his fingers into roots to absorb the liquids of all the Animal Kingdom Pirates.

He spoke with another Marine and asked for a warship to be sent to him. Apparently, his self-imposed mission is to kill Luffy and bring his head to Sa.

There was another cut, and we returned to the celebrations happening inside the Flower Capital. Luffy gave a speech to the inhabitants of the Land of Wano, thanking them for their efforts. Luffy and Buggy were revealed as the new Yonko just as Ryokugyu approached the city.

What have the leakers said about One Piece Chapter 1054?

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1054



Leakers Reaction in Chapter 1054:



"It Was Worth it, Every Damn Second!!" - Redon



"OH MY GOD. Really was cooking up a storm huh." - Yonkouproduction



》The CHAPTER is really . Leakers Reaction in Chapter 1054:"It Was Worth it, Every Damn Second!!" - Redon"OH MY GOD. Really was cooking up a storm huh." - Yonkouproduction》The CHAPTER is really #ONEPIECE1054 Leakers Reaction in Chapter 1054:"It Was Worth it, Every Damn Second!!" - Redon"OH MY GOD. Really was cooking up a storm huh." - Yonkouproduction》The CHAPTER is really🔥🔥🔥.

There are still a few days left before One Piece Chapter 1054 is officially out for readers to enjoy. Still, this has not discouraged the leakers, who have already started going off, from giving hints and personal reviews about this seemingly amazing chapter.

Trusted sources like Redon and Yonkouproduction have been commenting on social media on how much they enjoyed the chapter. Without giving anything away, they have been getting fans more excited than ever for the release of One Piece Chapter 1054.

While they have not given any real spoilers as of yet, they do seem to be hyping up the events of One Piece Chapter 1054. This has fans speculating about what could happen when the chapter is available.

One of the most popular theories of them all involves a fight fans have been asking to see in the series for years, Zoro vs Admiral Ryokugyu.

Why do fans want this two characters to clash with each other?

With the reveal of this new foe and his powerful ability, One Piece fans are eager to see him in action. For years, they have been claiming that the Strawhat swordsman will be the one to finally put an end to this heinous villain, something that seems to be implied by leakers.

Many fans were unhappy with how Zoro’s character was handled during the events of the Land of Wano arc. He was not as prominent as some other fan-favorite characters were during this arc, so they have been waiting for this green-haired fighter to have a chance at redeeming himself.

𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐈𝐈 👑 @PorterPeak2



Zoro vs Greenbull in one month Zoro when he see a Blackblade user 🥶Zoro vs Greenbull in one month Zoro when he see a Blackblade user 🥶Zoro vs Greenbull in one month 🔥 https://t.co/X08ZRJPc6t

That is why, since Aramaki was introduced in Chapter 1053, theorists in the community have not wasted time drawing similarities between the two fighters. They have been commenting on how both characters have a green aesthetic and a liking for booze.

Yet, the biggest piece of evidence to support this theory comes from the fact that the Admiral is a Blacksword user. Since Zoro has already fought against other characters with a blade like this one before, it only makes sense for him to fight this new user.

It has been confirmed that Greenbull’s motivation for arriving at the Land of Wano unexpectedly was to kill Luffy. Zoro is in no way going to allow his captain to be murdered by this new enemy, so him fighting against Aramaki could be more likely to happen than some fans think.

We are approaching the release of One Piece Chapter 1054, and with it, the beginning of the last adventure the Strawhat pirates will be a part of in this iconic manga. We can only wait and trust that Oda will be able to give fans an outstanding end to the series, as we know he has planned for years.

