Latest One Piece Chapter 1054 information has fans speculating about the future on Twitter 

Twitter user and reputable series leaker @Epicopboy recently posted a tweet showcasing an editor’s note for the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1054. During the month-long hiatus of the series, fans have been heavily speculating and debating about what’s to come in the return chapter, which is still roughly a week and a half away as of this writing.

The editor's note for One Piece Chapter 1054 has given fans a much clearer idea of what they can expect. While nothing is confirmed as of yet, and spoiler information still roughly five days away as of writing, it seems that the Straw Hat crew is gearing up for more adventures.

Follow along as this article breaks down this latest tease for One Piece Chapter 1054, as well as fans’ reactions and speculations regarding the same.

One Piece Chapter 1054 editor’s note suggests a new island on the horizon for the Straw Hats

The tease

"Heading to the new island in high spirits!"

Twitter user and reputable One Piece leaker @Epicopboy recently posted an editor’s note for One Piece Chapter 1054 to their page. The note reads that the Straw Hats are “heading to the new island in high spirits,” suggesting their avoidance of Ryokugyu and safe departure from Wano as they continue their journey.

Fans are assuming that this means their journey to a new island will begin sometime in the upcoming issue. Chances are that they will take off towards the end of the chapter, with the previous portion neatly wrapping up the loose ends of the Wano arc’s story.

Fans are also poking fun at the possibility that the editor’s note implies Admiral Ryokugyu was “off-paneled,” meaning that he was defeated off-screen and we’ll simply be told of his loss. This happened several times throughout the manga’s Wano arc adaptation. The anime will most likely choose to animate these fights as anime-only scenes when the time comes.

However, as far as the manga is concerned, an off-panel defeat is never revisited or reshown unless it directly impacts the story’s progression in some way. It seems that the purpose of Admiral Ryokugyu’s role is to give the Straw Hats a reason to rush out of Wano, so he is a likely candidate for an off-panel defeat.

These editors were talking about Wano climax since act 2 , or Luffy reaching Wano DURING Reveries. @Epicopboy Noway i still see ppl believing whatever the editors comments are… it’s 2k22 , please stop overreacting on everything.These editors were talking about Wano climax since act 2 , or Luffy reaching Wano DURING Reveries. @Epicopboy Noway i still see ppl believing whatever the editors comments are… it’s 2k22 , please stop overreacting on everything. These editors were talking about Wano climax since act 2 , or Luffy reaching Wano DURING Reveries.

Some fans are criticizing others for putting stock in the editor’s notes, citing how in the past they’ve typically jumped the gun on teases for the current story arc. While that is true, fans are pointing out in response that multiple statements from Oda also indicate that the story of the Wano arc is over.

𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘦𝘭 𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘶𝘯 𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘐 @Persetheus @Deviru2208 @Epicopboy Heavy copium. “Heading to a new island. In high hopes.” I know the editor’s comment doesn’t always have a good reputation but think for a second. Think about what oda himself said— “the story of wano is also now over” this was right before chapter 1053. We’re done in wano. @Deviru2208 @Epicopboy Heavy copium. “Heading to a new island. In high hopes.” I know the editor’s comment doesn’t always have a good reputation but think for a second. Think about what oda himself said— “the story of wano is also now over” this was right before chapter 1053. We’re done in wano. https://t.co/R8uBEAMx6l

With Oda seemingly having achieved all he wants to in Wano, it makes sense to let readers know that Luffy and his crew will soon find themselves on a new island. While One Piece Chapter 1054 is unlikely to depict them reaching the said island, fans can expect to see the start of this journey in the final pages of the chapter.

While some fans are debating over what’s to come and exactly how it will come about, others are simply expressing their joy at having a new arc. Many are hoping that the island teased in the editor's note of One Piece Chapter 1054 is Elbaf, land of the giants where many hope and expect Usopp to undergo significant development.

Furthermore, some theories point to the enigmatic Elbaf as being the location of the last Road Poneglyph. While fans won’t have these answers in One Piece Chapter 1054, the journey to find the answers will at least be underway.

