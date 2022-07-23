One Piece creator Oda finally reveals tentative end date for the series

A recent interview between Eiichiro Oda and Gosho Aoyama, authors of One Piece and Detective Conan respectively, has given fans of the former series some significant news. While patrons of Oda’s odyssean series are aware that the story’s final saga is imminent, it seems the end may arrive sooner rather than later.

One Piece fans have also heard from Oda about the timeframe for the series' ending, only for it to become a red herring.

However, his latest report of a three-year deadline has fans pondering the finale. Follow along as this article breaks down the latest news regarding the future of the incredibly popular manga.

One Piece fans curious to see if Oda’s three-year deadline for the series’ end is accurate

Latest info

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur BREAKING NEWS: Eiichiro Oda confirms in an interview he plans to end One Piece in 3 years BREAKING NEWS: Eiichiro Oda confirms in an interview he plans to end One Piece in 3 years https://t.co/oYDqDDqGaN

As mentioned above, a recent interview between Eiichiro Oda and Gosho Aoyama was published by both Shueisha and Shogakukan. The interview features the two answering questions about their respective series, both of which are two of the longest running manga of all time.

It seems that the topic of Oda’s series approaching its final saga was brought up, which led to him addressing its longevity and prospective endings. On the same topic, he presented a three-year deadline before the manga reaches its ending.

However, in the same answer, he emphasizes how many times he has given estimates on the series’ lifespan, only to be proven wrong on every occasion. In previous interviews, Oda has explained that this is the result of him constantly coming up with something else to add.

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur NEWS UPDATE: Oda mentions that 3 years is indeed his goal but also mentions in the interview that he recognizes he's been pretty off so far in the past, so he's not exactly sure how long it will take. Here's a translation of Oda's exact words courtesy of @WSJ_manga NEWS UPDATE: Oda mentions that 3 years is indeed his goal but also mentions in the interview that he recognizes he's been pretty off so far in the past, so he's not exactly sure how long it will take. Here's a translation of Oda's exact words courtesy of @WSJ_manga: https://t.co/kci3QMgA4M

The latest three-year estimate is certainly far off from what fans had suspected for the remainder of the series, with many anticipating a five-year window. It seems they have potentially overestimated the number of arcs and narrative corners left in the series.

Regardless of which estimate is more accurate, it’s clear that the widely loved series is fast approaching its end. The latest, unofficially released issue further suggests this conclusion, teasing that both the World Government and Revolutionary Army, as well as other significant groups, are ready to make their final moves.

