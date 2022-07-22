One Piece Episode 1026: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Zoro fans are eagerly waiting for One Piece Episode 1026. The previous episode saw him stopping a powerful combined attack by Kaido and Big Mom. However, Zoro sustained some serious injuries while doing so. At the very least, he was able to protect his allies on the Skull Dome rooftop. Otherwise, the Onigashima Raid would've been over by that point.

One Piece Episode 1026, titled The Supernovas Strike Back! The Mission to Tear Apart the Emperors, will likely keep the hype train rolling. Based on the previews alone, most of the episode will feature the rooftop battle yet again. This time, the Worst Generation will be on the offensive. Here's what you need to know about when it will air and what to expect from One Piece Episode 1026.

One Piece Episode 1026 will see the Worst Generation putting up a fight as Zoro finally gets his chance to shine

Release date and time

Crunchyroll will air the upcoming episode right after the original Japanese broadcast. Viewers can either get a free trial if they are using it for the first time or pay for a premium subscription. They will be able to watch previous episodes of the series in both cases.

One Piece Episode 1026 will air at the followings times in different time zones:

Pacific Time : 7.00 PM PDT (July 23)

: 7.00 PM PDT (July 23) Eastern Time : 10.00 PM PDT (July 23)

: 10.00 PM PDT (July 23) Indian time : 7.30 AM IST (July 24)

: 7.30 AM IST (July 24) British Time : 3.00 AM BST (July 24)

: 3.00 AM BST (July 24) European Time : 4.00 AM CEST (July 24)

: 4.00 AM CEST (July 24) Philippine Time : 10.00 AM PHT (July 24)

: 10.00 AM PHT (July 24) Japanese Standard Time : 11.00 AM JST (July 24)

: 11.00 AM JST (July 24) Australia Time: 11.30 AM ACST (July 24)

Certain regions will require viewers to stay up later, while others will have to watch it the next morning. Either way, One Piece Episode 1026 can be legally streamed on Crunchyroll, followed by Funimation shortly after.

Short recap of the previous episode

One Piece Episode 1025 saw the Red Scabbards run into a Kozuki Oden clone, yet another diabolical creation of Kanjuro. Before it could explode, Ashura took a final stand for his entire team. He threw himself and the clone out a nearby window, which took both of them out.

In the meantime, Chopper and Queen were still going at it on the Live Floor, while Orochi mysteriously survived his decapitation. The castle fires were still burning quite hot as the raid continued.

Over at the rooftop, Kaido and Big Mom launched a devastating combo attack known as Hassaikai. The attack was far too fast to dodge, and Zoro barely managed to block it for a few seconds. Trafalgar Law then used Shambles to teleport everybody to safety.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1026?

The next episode will likely cover the events from One Piece chapters 1009 and 1010. Without spoiling anything, these are among the most hypeworthy chapters in the entire Wano Country arc. Viewers should definitely tune in for this episode.

The preview suggests that Kaido and Big Mom will be on the defensive as the Worst Generation starts planning a direct counter attack. Trafalgar Law was prominently featured in the preview, given that he threw a large rock at Big Mom and sent her flying back.

Despite all their bumps and bruises, the Worst Generation isn't backing down without a fight. Zoro particularly stands out, given his severe injuries caused by Kaido and Big Mom's last attack. One Piece Episode 1026 will be his chance to shine on the big stage.

