One Piece Episode 1066: What to expect

Following a short one-week break for the beloved television anime series, One Piece Episode 1066 is set to release on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 9:30 AM Japanese Standard Time. Continuing the television adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga of the same name, fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Onigashima Raid.

Especially exciting is that One Piece Episode 1066 is seemingly set to showcase the climax of Trafalgar D. Water Law and Eustass Kid’s battle against their Yonko adversary, Big Mom. While a recap of their fight thus far is coming first, hence the one-week delay for the episode, fans will almost certainly see the battle end in the upcoming installment of new material.

While it’s almost a certainty that One Piece Episode 1066 will focus on Law and Kid’s final push against Big Mom, fans are confused about exactly what to expect from the episode itself. Thankfully, with Law and Kid’s Awakenings having been recently introduced, the episode will likely follow a very clear and deliberate path to the fight’s final moments.

One Piece Episode 1066 will highlight Kid and Law’s Awakenings as they try to defeat Big Mom

Henry Thurlow @henry_thurlow "Big Mom" was first introduced over 10 years ago in One Piece episode 571.

No one has ever been able to beat her, not even the main characters.

In the next episode... Law and Kid have something to say about that.

One Piece episode 1066

My TV anime Episode Director debut! "Big Mom" was first introduced over 10 years ago in One Piece episode 571.No one has ever been able to beat her, not even the main characters.In the next episode... Law and Kid have something to say about that.One Piece episode 1066My TV anime Episode Director debut! https://t.co/Mjl0WwSbDc

One Piece Episode 1066 will start out with Big Mom’s response to Law and Kid’s claims that they won’t let her get back to the rooftop. She’ll likely mock them and remind them of how overwhelmingly powerful she is. Also, she's more likely than not to take advantage of the conversation to launch a devastating, unexpected attack.

However, with Kid and Law’s Awakenings now in play, it’s unclear just how much Big Mom will be able to overwhelm the pair. This is further supported by the powerhouse herself seemingly falling prey to their tactics in Episode 1065’s events. Similarly, many are anticipating Big Mom's downfall and declaring it certain even before the upcoming episode’s preview is out.

If One Piece Episode 1066 does indeed show the defeat of Big Mom at the hands of Law and Kid, the two’s Awakenings will likely play a major part in cementing their success. Likewise, Big Mom may demonstrate an Awakening of her own, although exactly what the nature of said Awakening would be is wholly unclear.

Nevertheless, each of the trio’s Devil Fruit powers and their Awakenings will undoubtedly play a major role in the fight’s final stages. With Big Mom seemingly being pushed to her absolute limit, all parties involved are guaranteed to pull out all the stops they have. This could result in fans seeing brand new powers and abilities being used by all three, possibly rewriting what viewers previously knew about the strengths of each.

Given how the recent conclusion episodes to Zoro and Sanji’s fights went, One Piece Episode 1066 will most likely devote the entirety of its runtime to wrapping up this fight. To do so for Zoro and Sanji’s fights versus Yonko commanders and not do so for Law and Kid’s fight against Yonko herself would be somewhat strange and silly.

If the upcoming episode does leave room for something other than the trio’s bout, however, then fans can expect it to focus solely on Luffy versus Kaido otherwise. With every other major fight in the Onigashima Raid now wrapped up, it’s simply the only remaining situation that makes sense to focus on. This is especially true considering that said focus would be at the expense of time spent on the Law and Kid versus Big Mom fight.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

