One Piece: 5 times Sanji and Zoro fought each other (& 5 times they fought together)

One Piece’s Strawhat Crew acts more like family than friends. The best example of this is the brotherly relationship between the Swordman and the Cock of the crew, Zoro and Sanji. These two are unable to sit in the same room without arguing with each other.

Like brothers, some of these arguments end in heated fights, each trying to prove his superiority over the other. Yet, they are not constantly bickering, as there have been several times when these tight friends have fought together.

So, below we will present five times One Piece’s Sanji and Zoro fought against each other and 5 where they worked together for a common goal.

Disclaimer: This article will reflect the author’s opinion and contain spoilers.

Davy Back and the other 4 One Piece moments where Sanji and Zoro took the bickering a bit too far

1) Arlong Arc

During One Piece's Arlong Arc, Nami’s motivations and desires were finally revealed, but it was also when Sanji and Zoro had their first short but real fight. After Zoro escaped the Fish-Men with Nami’s help, she had to pretend to kill Usopp to prevent suspicions from arising.

Zoro was unaware of this, so when Nami treated Usopp’s death as nothing, he got angry and tried to attack her. Sanji, a firm believer in not fighting women, retaliated against the swordsman, causing their first fight in One Piece.

2) Davy Back

During the Davy Back Fight against the Foxy Pirates, Sanji and Zoro were selected as the crew members participating in the Groggy Ring match. This sport makes one of the crew members use a hat that signifies they are the Ballman, the opposing team's objective.

Sanji and Zoro cannot decide who will use the hat, so they begin arguing, but Nami stops them by convincing Sanji to use the hat. After Zoro insults him for using the hat, they start an intense fight to prove who is right.

The referee stops them since the match does not allow weapons, and Zoro still has his swords. After Zoro gives the weapons to the referee, Sanji insults him this time, prompting them to start fighting again.

3) The Cursed Holy Sword

Even when this confrontation is not cannon, it is one of the most real fights between the two pirates there has ever been. During this movie, Zoro turned his back to the rest of the crew and had an intense fight with the cock.

After Zoro tries to attack Maya, one of the movie's main characters, Sanji, strikes him for attacking a woman. But this time Zoro is not stopping, going as far as to knock Sanji down causing a great deal of pain.

4) Hunting challenge

The hunting challenge between the two Straw Hats, during One Piece's Little Garden arc, has to be one of the most iconic moments for Sanji and Zoro. This is the moment where their rivalry really started, marking it as one of the most important ones for both characters.

When Zoro wants to take a walk around the jungle, Sanji asks him to get them some food, so Zoro being Zoro, tells him he will obtain a beast he Sanji would never defeat. Sanji gets insulted and challenges the Swordsman to a competition.

Both need to hunt an animal, with the winner being the one who gets the biggest one. After a series of hilarious moments, both came back with equal-sized creatures, making them argue again because they could not decide who won.

5) Return to Sabaody Arc

After six months separated from each other, Sanji and Zoro were finally reunited during One Piece's Return to Sabaody arc. They tried to be civil with each other while walking around Sabaody Dome, but they did not last long before a fight broke out.

Sanji is tired of Zoro’s tendency to lose around the Dome, so he asks him to stay put. Zoro, who is not happy about this request, start calling him Number 7, referencing the order of their arrivals.

This makes Sanji challenge Zoro to a fight, where both display the amazing new powers they could obtain during their training.

Reuniting in the Land of Wano and other 4 moments One Piece’s Sanji and Zoro joined forces

1) Davy Back

After they fought against each other before the Groggy Ring match, Sanji and Zoro entered a brutal battle against the Foxy Pirates to win the encounter. Both StrawHats are being beaten without a moment to rest.

After both of them are knocked to the ground, they decide to work together in order to end the fight as soon as possible. Both fighters used all of their power to defeat the several monsters they were facing, ultimately winning the match for the Straw Hats.

2) Land of Wano (Reunion)

After a long time not seeing each other, Sanji and Zoro would finally fight side by side again during One Piece's Land of Wano arc, where they would face Orochi’s forces to save a little girl named Toko.

Together, they are able to take down most of the soldiers trying to capture them. As always, they would end up bickering between them, but they were able to give an amazing fight where both would prove just how strong they are now.

3) Vs Oz

During the fight against Oars, the Straw Hats had to use all their strategies to defeat the giant, and Zoro and Sanji could not be left behind. With the help of Chopper Zoro jumped as high as he could and started to slice a building in several different parts.

Those same parts were then used by Sanji as projectiles against the massive opponent. It is a smaller moment, but it perfectly showcases how good of a team they can make when not arguing with each other.

4) Destroying the Courthouse wall

While heading to the Courthouse, the giant King Bull Gamorrah was left running blindly towards the outside wall. Everything seemed lost since no one could stop the imminent crash against the reinforced structure.

Calmly, Zoro asked Sanji if he was seeing the supposed wall, to which the swordsman replied there was nothing there. In an amazing display of power and strength, Zoro cut down the wall in an instant, only for it to be demolished by Sanji’s kicks.

5) Thriller Bark

One of the most emotional scenes in One Piece is Zoro’s attempt to sacrifice himself for his crew after Kuma defeats them. Zoro begs the Cyborg to take his head instead of Luffy’s as he still needs to become the Pirate King.

The Swordsman is surprised when Sanji tries to take him place, something most people take as Sanji sacrificing himself for Luffy. However, it is more likely that he was trying to prevent his brother from throwing away his life, making this one of the most touching moments in One Piece between them.

