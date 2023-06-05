One Piece hints make speculations go haywire about chapter 1086

With the Reverie flashback seemingly ending in the series’ latest release, One Piece fans are desperate to see informative hints for the upcoming chapter 1086. However, lead series leaker Redon is seemingly leaving fans hanging in suspense this week, with only two hints posted as of writing.

Although the spoiler process, and more specifically the release of hints, has no rigorous schedule on a weekly basis, fans were expecting more hints to have been posted by this point. Unfortunately, as mentioned above, the posting of just two measly hints has left One Piece fans with much less to go on for chapter 1086’s events than they’re used to.

Even more suspenseful is that both hints appear to be purely reactionary rather than communicating some aspect of the upcoming issue’s events. As a result, One Piece fans are running wild with theories, predictions, and debates on what to expect from the upcoming issue, which will almost certainly return the series to its contemporary events.

One Piece lead leaker’s choice of hints for chapter 1086 suggests a shocking, borderline infuriating issue

Hints and speculation

The first hint for One Piece’s upcoming chapter was posted to Twitter by lead series leaker Redon on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at roughly 4:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time. The hint in question features a GIF of a young Arnold Schwarzenegger, seemingly in character for a role, looking at something with a shocked expression of disbelief. The descriptive caption for the image reads “Arnold Omg GIF.”

Likewise, many fans are assuming this to be a purely reactionary hint rather than one commenting on the actual events of the issue itself. While it seems that fans are in store for an exciting surprise or twist, this is just one of many ways to interpret such a hint. It could also potentially be a commentary on the quality of the issue itself rather than its events within.

This latter interpretation would be further supported by the second hint for One Piece’s upcoming release, posted to Twitter on Monday, July 5, 2023, at roughly 9:45 am EDT. The hint is a GIF that features the Queen of Hearts from the Disney animated Alice in Wonderland film, with the Queen seemingly ranting and raving as her face is red with (presumably) anger.

As mentioned above, this hint would seemingly suggest that Redon has a grievance with the issue or some event within. This is further suggested by the common reactionary ground shared with the former hint. However, some are asserting that it could be interpreted as Imu getting angry that Wapol and Sabo both escaped, potentially also confirming that Imu is a woman.

Acting under this lattermost assumption, One Piece fans are speculating that the Reverie flashback might not yet be fully over. To end it with the reveal of Imu’s true identity and character design would certainly be characteristic of series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda. Likewise, it also serves as the last major piece of the Reverie puzzle, which fans can reasonably expect to see.

However, if both hints are indeed commentary on the issue itself rather than events within, fans may do well to brace for a fairly disappointing release in the form of chapter 1086. Although nothing is certain yet, fans appear to be in store for either one of the biggest shocks or biggest letdowns the series has ever presented.

