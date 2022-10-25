One Piece Film: Red storms into top 10 all-time highest earning films in Japan with over 17 billion yen

A momentous 25th year anniversary for creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s franchise continues with the ever-increasing dominance of One Piece Film: Red in Japanese theaters. According to the most recent reports, the film has received some incredible accolades and has continued its meteoric rise at the Japanese box office despite being out for nearly 3 months as of the writing of this article.

Nevertheless, One Piece Film: Red continues to stand at the top of the weekly box-office charts, which are then being used to fuel its all-time list success. Now in the top ten in both the anime and general film categories, fans can only speculate as to how much longer the movie will maintain these ranks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest One Piece Film: Red news in its entirety.

One Piece Film: Red sells 12.5 million tickets as it records historic success for franchise’s theatrical runs

As of Sunday, October 23, 2022, it was reported that One Piece Film: Red had earned 17.356 billion yen across 12.5 million tickets sold in Japan. Having been out for roughly 10 weeks as of this article’s writing, this averages out to an incredibly impressive 1.73 billion yen made and 1.25 million tickets sold weekly.

This equates to 116.1 million USD, easily making the film a certified and undeniable box-office hit. With these latest totals, the film has surpassed both Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Bayside Shakedown 2 to become the ninth all-time highest-earning general film in Japan. The film currently sits behind Howl’s Moving Castle with 19.6 billion yen.

Additionally, the film is currently the sixth highest-grossing anime film in Japan, also sitting behind Howl’s Moving Castle on the anime exclusive list. With a 2 billion yen gap to surpass the film on either list, fans can expect One Piece Film: Red to stay where it is for a long time.

Crunchyroll is set to release the film in the United States and Canada on November 4, as well as in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. Additionally, Crunchyroll Expo Australia hosted the subtitled premiere for the nation on September 16.

The North American subtitled premiere was held in New York on October 6, as part of the festivities of the New York Comic Con event’s first day. Additionally, the world premiere of the English dub was held just two weeks later on October 22 as a part of the Animation Is Film Festival, organized by GKIDS, Annecy, and Variety magazine.

