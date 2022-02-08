10 strongest One Piece fighters that Sanji faced, ranked

Even a world-class chef like Sanji has a lot on his plate in the One Piece series.

Known for his epithet "Black Leg," Sanji is a master of kick-based offense. For the most part, the culinary artist often fights opponents ranked just below Luffy and Zoro. However, there have been times when he has teamed up with the Straw Hats to face a powerful threat.

Sanji's opponents can range from outright goofy to death personified. However, make no mistake, every single one is still extremely dangerous.

10 of the toughest fighters that fought Sanji in One Piece

10) Vergo

During the Punk Hazard arc, Sanji encountered a powerful Marine (who turned out to be a subordinate for Doflamingo) named Vergo.

Vergo proved himself to be a Haki monster. He withstood several kicks from Sanji, even when the latter was using his Diable Jambe technique. At one point, Sanji fractured a leg bone.

The brief skirmish ends when Vergo leaves to pursue Trafalgar Law, who was in another room. Nonetheless, Sanji took a really bad pummeling here.

9) Oven

Big Mom's children are known for their extraordinary fighting styles and powerful Devil Fruits.

Oven himself can use the Netsu Netsu no Mi, which allows him to turn up the heat against opponents. Impressively, he can even boil an entire ocean with his bare hands.

Regardless, Sanji has a great showing against him in the Whole Cake Island arc. He was able to kick Oven with enough force to send him crashing into a building. The Black Leg moved so fast that nobody could detect him.

8) Emporio Ivankov

Emporio Ivankov was responsible for giving Sanji his Attack Cuisine recipes during the One Piece timeskip. However, the Revolutionary commander certainly didn't make it easy for the chef.

It is to be noted that in the Marineford arc (which takes place before the timeskip), Ivankov had enough strength to knock back Bartholomew Kuma. This was something that Sanji couldn't do at the time.

During their first encounter in Kamabakka Kingdom, Ivankov destroyed Sanji with his Kama Kempo and Hell Wink techniques. To Sanji's credit, he was able to collect all the recipes during the two-year time skip.

7) Enel

At this point in One Piece (Skypiea arc), Enel was far above the Straw Hats (sans Luffy, due to a lucky type advantage).

The God of Skypeia was able to strike down his enemies with lightning, thanks to his Goro Goro no Mi. Fortunately, Sanji saved Usopp just as he was about to be burned to a crisp.

Sanji didn't last very long after Enel blasted him with a lightning bolt. However, the chef did provide a really cool one-liner:

"Thanks... I needed a light."

This is essentially Sanji's version of the "nothing happened" moment with Zoro.

6) Donquixote Doflamingo

Luffy was barely able to defeat Donquixote Doflamingo in his Gear Four during the Dressrosa saga. Sanji never stood a chance during his encounter with the Heavenly Yaksha.

In the early stages of this arc, Doflamingo attacked the Thousand Sunny with Nami, Brooke, and Chopper on board. Sanji did everything he could to protect them with his devastating kicks. However, Doflamingo overpowered him with his strings, courtesy of his Ito Ito no Mi.

At the very least, Doflamingo outrightly acknowledged Sanji's true potential as a fighter. Not many One Piece villains give the heroes credit like that.

5) Queen

The Onigashima Raid is arguably Sanji's best showing since the One Piece timeskip. After his Raid Suit unlocked his genetic modifications, Sanji used Ifrit Jambe to finish off Queen, Kaido's second-most powerful soldier.

Remember, Queen is an extremely destructive monster whose bounty reaches the billions. He is also a mad scientist with cybernetic augmentations, meaning that his entire body is a weapon. Last but not least, he ate a Zoan fruit that turned him into a Brachiosaurus.

Even then, Sanji was able to give Queen a major beating. This is a very impressive feat by One Piece standards, given the latter's sheer durability.

4) King

King is yet another top soldier in Kaido's army. When a One Piece character has a bounty in the billions, it means they are trouble.

King himself is a Lunarian, which gives him fire manipulation and excellent physical stats. Fighting him is a difficult task for any One Piece character.

Sanji briefly clashes with King during the Onigashima Raid in Wano Country. At one point, King grabs Sanji in his Pteranodon form and proceeds to nosedive into the ground at high speed. Sanji manages to survive the encounter, which is a testament to his durability.

3) Bartholomew Kuma

The end of the Thriller Bark arc is a tragic one for One Piece fans. Upon Kuma's arrival, the Straw Hats stood no chance against him. One by one, he sent them flying away with his Nikyu Nikyu no Mi.

Sanji didn't fare any better than the rest of the Straw Hats. He failed to bring Kuma down with a single kick. Instead, his leg got injured due to his opponent's cyborg armor.

2) Aokiji

Alongside Dracule Mihawk, this Marine Admiral is among the first major threats in the One Piece series. The Long Ring Long Land arc started off as a lighthearted breather. That changed when Aokiji arrived with the intent of capturing Nico Robin.

Sanji teamed up with Luffy and Zoro to fight him off. However, their respective body parts were immediately frozen by Aokiji's Devil Fruit, the Hie Hie no Mi. They had no way of dealing with a Logia fruit at this point.

1) Big Mom

Big Mom did not mess around in the Whole Cake Island arc.

After Sanji was rescued from a forced marriage, the Straw Hats decided to make their escape. However, Big Mom wasn't going to make it easy for them. Her monstrous Haki is among the most powerful in One Piece history.

When his sister's life was on the line, Sanji broke his rule to never hit women. Although he made the exception for Big Mom, his kicks failed to leave any lasting damage on her.

