Is Luffy stronger than Zoro in One Piece?

Shonen Jump flagship series, One Piece, seems to be poised for an exciting 2022. With an upcoming movie, as well as the imminent and exciting conclusion of the Wano arc approaching, fans new and old are excited for the series’ future.

These very same fans seem to be wondering (especially after recent Wano arc chapters) whether or not Luffy or Zoro is the stronger Straw Hat. While the answer may be difficult to arrive at, there is certainly a clear answer.

Follow along as this article explores whether or not Luffy is stronger than Zoro in One Piece.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Fans new and old alike are wondering whether Luffy or Zoro is stronger than the other in One Piece

Armament Haki

Edgysherlock @GShamlot @ShinigamiLaw619 @isekaiyume



In zoro vs luffy, luffy has greater will, greater haki and pretty much everything. Zoro loses easily. @takenomimihawk Because luffy is using his devilfruit to make up for the gap. Duh.... in fact in all those fights either luffys will was greater or his devil fruit made the difference.In zoro vs luffy, luffy has greater will, greater haki and pretty much everything. Zoro loses easily. @ShinigamiLaw619 @isekaiyume @takenomimihawk Because luffy is using his devilfruit to make up for the gap. Duh.... in fact in all those fights either luffys will was greater or his devil fruit made the difference.In zoro vs luffy, luffy has greater will, greater haki and pretty much everything. Zoro loses easily.

Armament Haki is certainly an interesting category to compare the two Straw Hats in. While Armament Haki was Zoro’s specialty pre-Wano, Luffy has now learned Ryou in the Wano arc.

Although it hasn’t been revealed whether or not Zoro can use Ryou in One Piece yet, he likely would’ve used it against King if he could have. Since Zoro went the entire King fight without using Ryou, it’s likely Luffy and Rayleigh are still the only two confirmed users of this ability.

While Zoro’s base Armament Haki is likely stronger, Luffy has had the advantage of learning Ryou from Boss Hyogoro. As a result, Luffy wins in the category of Armament Haki between him and Zoro.

Conqueror’s Haki

Cash$King💸 @SakiGodLou Zoro vs Luffy would be an extreme diff fight. Both have high AP strong enough to hurt a yonko multiple times, both have ACOC. Is Luffy 1v1 Kaido rn yes, but with the addition of ACOC all of the attacks Zoro previously used against Kaido that hurt him will hurt much more now... Zoro vs Luffy would be an extreme diff fight. Both have high AP strong enough to hurt a yonko multiple times, both have ACOC. Is Luffy 1v1 Kaido rn yes, but with the addition of ACOC all of the attacks Zoro previously used against Kaido that hurt him will hurt much more now...

While Zoro’s Advanced Conqueror’s Haki certainly is impressive, Luffy has more experience with Conqueror’s Haki overall. The two are both able to do everything the other can with Conqueror’s Haki, however.

Luffy’s experience and training with Conqueror’s Haki likely beats out Zoro in this category. While Zoro’s awakening and sudden use of Conqueror’s and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki was impressive, Luffy undoubtedly is more familiar with this power.

As a result, Luffy also wins in the Conqueror’s Haki category.

Strength and endurance

Like fellow fighters Sanji and Jimbe, Luffy and Zoro both have incredible strength and endurance at their disposal. Zoro is constantly seen training his body and sword skills, whereas Luffy relies on creative Devil Fruit power techniques to spike his strength and endurance.

The two also both spent two grueling years training, arguably the two most combat intensive time-skip trainings seen. Yet as previously stated, Luffy maximizes his strength and endurance via mastery and use of his Devil Fruit. As a pure human with no Devil Fruit, Zoro weight trains and gets his strength and endurance up the hard way.

In this category, Zoro likely beats Luffy when it comes to physical strength and endurance. However, with these three categories being the main factors of strength comparison in the current One Piece landscape, it seems Luffy is indeed stronger than Zoro.

In summation

Eclipsing Zoro in both mastery of Armament and Conqueror’s Haki, Luffy proves himself stronger than Zoro overall. While Zoro does edge out a victory in terms of strength and physical endurance, Armament and Conqueror’s Haki are undoubtedly the two more relevant factors here.

Recently, One Piece has been shown to be all about Conqueror’s Haki, with Luffy using it against Kaido, and Zoro awakening his own to defeat King with. While Observation Haki is certainly still relevant, it seems to be falling to the wayside as a way of making room for Conqueror’s Haki.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

