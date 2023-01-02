Is Attack on Titan over? The status of the manga and anime explained

The Hajime Isayama magnum opus, Attack on Titan can easily be considered a phenomenon in contemporary pop culture. Very few mangas or anime have had this much of an impact in the industry. Its popularity is because of its epic worldbuilding and iconic characters portraying a powerful story, depicting different shades of humanity.

With the ongoing anime adaptation, confusion has arisen on the status of the story itself, leaving fans wondering whether they will get to see more of the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan manga and anime.

Will the Attack on Titan anime have the same ending as the manga?

Right off the bat, it must be made clear that the manga was concluded by Hajime Isayama in 2021, 11 years after its first publication. The manga was first published in 2009 and contains 34 volumes.

The ending was received with an emotional and passionate response from fans and rightfully so, given the epic intensity with which the narrative comes to an end. However, fans need not worry as the franchise itself still remains closed. The Attack on Titan anime is ongoing and will reportedly end with Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3.

The anime previously ended with Episode 87 of the overall anime and Episode 28 of the Final Season. The dreaded Rumbling is finally upon humanity, triggered by Eren Yeager’s Founding Titan, and the Wall Titans have reached the shores of Marley, about to destroy everything that stands before them.

Manga readers are aware of the terrifying panels that will follow this event. The anime is expected to pick up from Chapter 131, which will depict the wrath of the titans and the beginning of the fight against Eren.

The bittersweet tragedy that concludes the epic was questioned by many fans and rumors have also started flooding the online anime community that the ending must be changed. The consequence of the genocide and humanity’s response to it was the essence of the last chapter, which became quite controversial among a faction of fans who demanded that the ending be modified.

Isayama was aware of his drastic characterization of Eren, referring to his persona of the antagonist of the series. The mangaka even spoke out publicly about the ending and said that he was sorry about how the story ended and that it had impacted him mentally as well.

For disappointed fans, there still remains a glimmer of hope, as MAPPA might consider modifying the ending of the anime as compensation for the stark reversal of Eren’s characterization and the thematic overtone of the story. But what the new conclusion might be remains a mystery.

Fans have come up with interesting theories themselves, which revolve around the connected memory timeline, but any prediction at this point is weak.

In conclusion

The good news is, Attack on Titan will return soon, reportedly in 2023, and new visuals have been released as well by the show’s official Twitter account. An exact release date hasn't been announced yet, but fans hope that MAPPA will do so very soon. The wait is almost over for the ever-passionate fans as the final absolution draws near.

