One Piece: Why did S-Snake listen to Luffy's commands? Her origins as seen in Boa Hancock, explained

In One Piece, where adventure knows no limits and mysteries are aplenty, a recent encounter has piqued the interest of both fans and pirates. In the latest chapters, Luffy had an intriguing encounter with S-Snake, an enigmatic Seraphim who bears a striking resemblance to Boa Hancock, the fearsome Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily. What genuinely baffled everyone was S-Snake's surprising willingness to obey Luffy's every command.
In this article, we will explore the origins of S-Snake, which are intertwined with the fascinating story of Boa Hancock. We will delve into the concept of Lineage Factor, a mysterious essence used to clone the legendary Warlords and create the formidable Seraphims.
Disclaimer- This post contains spoilers for the One Piece anime and the One Piece chapter 1090.
One Piece: S-Snake and her emotions toward Luffy
Following the events of the Sabaody Archipelago, where Bartholomew Kuma forcibly scattered the Straw Hat Pirates across the world, Luffy unexpectedly found himself in a dangerous and precarious situation on the secluded Amazon Lily island. This isolated land is inhabited solely by fearsome and highly skilled warrior women called the Kuja. It was here that fate led him to encounter the captivating and mesmerizing Boa Hancock.
Luffy's strength and determination, developed over his many adventures, were evident as he discovered the secret of the island. Among the Kuja tribe were some of Hancock's crew members, turned to stone by the terrifying Gorgon sisters. In a display of selflessness that exemplifies his character, Luffy puts aside his escape to rescue these unfortunate comrades.
Boa Hancock was deeply impacted by Luffy's indifference towards her traumatic past as an enslaved person, which had haunted her. Luffy's unwavering commitment to justice and his courageous act of punching a Celestial Dragon during their time at the Sabaody Archipelago sparked a profound admiration within Hancock.
Hancock's affection for the captain of the Straw Hat crew ran so deep that she openly defied the World Government to support him during the chaotic Marineford War. According to Jimbe, a former Warlord and current member of Luffy's crew, Hancock held such admiration for Luffy that she regarded anyone who stood in his way with disdain.
In the recent chapters of One Piece, an extraordinary meeting takes place between Luffy and S-Snake. The surprising actions of the Seraphim reveal a deep connection as they successfully break the curse of petrification on their comrades in One Piece chapter 1090.
In a surprising twist, it becomes evident that S-Snake's behavior was motivated not solely by Boa Hancock's genetic makeup but also by the deep love and loyalty shared between Hancock and Luffy. This revelation leads Vegapunk to ponder if, alongside their powers, the emotions and allegiances of the Warlords are inherited by the Seraphims through the Lineage Factor. This adds another layer of mystery to these extraordinary beings who serve as living weapons.
The Lineage Factor, akin to a genetic blueprint in One Piece, can be manipulated to alter a subject's physiology. Vegapunk and Vinsmoke Judge discovered it was employed to clone the Seven Warlords, giving rise to the Seraphims. Notably, Devil Fruit powers are transmitted through this Factor, as the fruit's essence reshapes the Lineage Factor, bestowing its abilities upon the user.
Final Thoughts
To sum up, the bond between S-Snake and Boa Hancock raises intriguing questions about the influence of the Lineage Factor in One Piece. The feelings that S-Snake harbors towards Luffy seem to echo the profound love shared between Hancock and the captain of the Straw Hat crew. However, it's essential to remember that One Piece frequently incorporates many specific characteristics as gags, which might even be one of them.
However, the concept of inherited emotions and traits through this mysterious factor adds another level of intricacy to the One Piece world, leaving fans eagerly anticipating future revelations in this captivating story.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.