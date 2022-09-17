One Piece Chapter 1060: Is Jewelry Bonney going to be a new alliance partner for the Straw Hats?

In the jam-packed issue that was One Piece Chapter 1060, fans were treated to a slew of shocking surprises, all of which were really exciting. One of the most fascinating of these surprises was the unforeseen appearance of Jewelry Bonney at the end of the issue, complete with a new 320 million Beri bounty.

While it’s unclear exactly what role Bonney will play following her One Piece Chapter 1060 appearance, fans are already theorizing as to why she has appeared. One of the most popular theories invented by fans since the issue’s unofficial release is that she likely will tell the Straw Hats (and readers) a full, unaltered version of the Reverie’s events.

However, there is another theory some fans have come up with which certainly would be interesting if it came to pass. Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Jewelry Bonney’s lonesome appearance in One Piece Chapter 1060 may lead to her joining forces with the Straw Hats.

One Piece Chapter 1060 may have set the stage for a new Straw Hat alliance just days after their last one ended

Why Bonney might join forces with Luffy and co

One of the biggest questions coming out of One Piece Chapter 1060’s unofficial release is exactly what Bonney’s role will be with the Straw Hats. While many are pegging her as a simple plot device to address the Reverie or introduce the 4th Road Poneglyph, some fans are quite confident she’ll ally with the Straw Hats in some capacity.

Easily the biggest clue to such a course of action is her lack of a crew right now, as well as how long she has seemingly been without her crew. For example, fans once saw her captured by the Blackbeard Pirates in the New World just before the series’ time-skip. She and her crew were then turned over to Admiral Akainu, who also made an interesting comment to Bonney, which will be discussed in-depth later on.

However, when fans next saw her, she was in Mariejois after the time-skip, sneaking around during the events of the Reverie in an attempt to locate and rescue Bartholomew Kuma. While fans were unaware of their relationship prior to this moment, it quickly became clear that the two have a deep and storied past with one another, even if the exact context is unknown.

She was also noticeably without her crew or any other allies at this point, working completely on her own to infiltrate the Reverie and accomplish her goals. This likely suggests that her crew was indeed captured by the Marines, with Bonney having escaped on her own somehow in a way that didn’t allow her to rescue her crew.

Now, with her latest, lone appearance in One Piece Chapter 1060, fans are convinced that she is indeed a captain without a crew. This, in turn, has led to theories that she may align herself with or even formally and officially join the Straw Hats.

While her joining the crew is certainly a step above simply allying herself with them for the time being, both seem very possible as of this article’s writing. One of the other main reasons for her allying herself with the crew in some capacity is something Akainu says to her when he captures her, or rather recaptures her based on the dialogue.

He says that when he heard she’d "fled from the government, [his] blood ran cold." While this seems like a throwaway line on the surface, there’s actually a lot to dissect here. Firstly, the use of "fled from the government" suggests that she was being restrained by or working with them for a specific purpose or end.

It’s also possible that this "fleeing from the government" is what launched her piracy career, out of necessity due to inherently being a World Government enemy. In either case, Akainu’s expressing how his "blood ran cold" signifies an intense sense of panic, fear, horror, or dread, all of which suggest that Bonney has been more important than a mere prisoner.

With her seemingly having a large role to play in the World Government and, presumably, Im-sama’s designs, it makes even more sense for her to ally with the Straw Hats. Their track record of keeping Nico Robin out of the World Government’s hands as of One Piece Chapter 1060 certainly suggests they are capable of protecting her.

However, this is all speculative as of this article’s writing, with not even the official release for One Piece Chapter 1060 being available. Nevertheless, fans are extremely confident that Jewelry Bonney will be tagging along with the Straw Hats for quite some time, and playing an important role during that period and possibly beyond.

