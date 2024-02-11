One Piece: Egghead's Ancient Robot was once more than a metal shell (& this theory proves it)

The One Piece world contains many mysteries, including lost civilizations and people from long ago. One such mystery is the Ancient Robot, sometimes called Egghead's invention. At first, it seemed like only an empty metal body without feelings.
However, a thoughtful idea connects the Ancient Robot to the mysterious Void Century time period over 800 years in the past. Its true history may go much deeper than anyone imagined. Further clues could reveal more about the missing 100 years known as the Void Century and shed light on how the Ancient Robot came to be.
One Piece: The Origins of the Ancient Robot in the Void Century
Throughout the story of One Piece, there are many mentions of the idea of "primal desire" and the soul continuing in living beings. This concept is shown through the character of Kuma, who kept parts of his humanity even after becoming a cyborg. Looking at this with the Iron Giant, fans could think it also may have gone through tests by scientists during the Void Century where they made it part machine.
Evidence suggests experiments in robotics and cybernetics have taken place since ancient times. The winged races from the moon city of Birka, like the Skypieans, Shandorians, and Birkans, likely migrated well before the founding of the Ancient Kingdom.
Failed experiments, as seen in different story arcs involving members of MADS, point to a link with the Iron Giant's beginnings. It's possible that the Iron Giant resulted from one such failed experiment, similar to Sanji, whom Judge viewed as a failure and hid away.
The World Government was exploring the creation of giants on Punk Hazard, providing insight into where the Iron Giant may have come from. If the Iron Giant was originally part of tests to enlarge humans, it clarifies how those tests happened and why the World Government wanted a military of giant people. This implies the Iron Giant was living as a huge human before becoming a cyborg through their modifications.
One Piece: Possible identity of the Ancient Robot and its connection to Elbaf:
Clues from Little Garden, like Dorry's reference to the God of Elbaf, offer insights into the Iron Giant's identity. Elbaf may have been one of the historic figures striving to uphold Joyboy's legacy. This proposal fits with the giant straw hat concealed in Mariejois and the World Government's past efforts to obtain the Gomu-Gomu Fruit.
It seems plausible that Elbaf was apprehended and subjected to experimental testing, transforming him into the Iron Giant. Another possibility is that Elbaf came upon the hat and fruit, and his immense strength threatened the World Government, leading to their attempts to capture and alter him.
The Iron Giant's reaction to hearing the Drums of Liberation provides additional evidence for this idea. The drums awakened a fundamental longing within the Iron Giant, potentially going back to his wish to emulate Joyboy. This longing symbolized the final remnant of his humanity, buried under layers of mechanical augmentations and alchemical trials intended to manipulate the spirit.
Conclusion
To recap, this hypothesis suggests that the Ancient Robot called the Iron Giant was at first a living being called Elbaf. Elbaf dreamed of emulating Joyboy by donning a straw hat and gaining control over the latent abilities of the Gomu Gomu no Fruit.
However, his hopes were dashed when he was taken captive, confined, and underwent mechanical and chemical alterations for 900 years. Since then, the Iron Giant has remained locked within an iron exterior, awaiting freedom from its metallic prison.