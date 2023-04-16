One Piece chapter 1081: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1081 is set to release on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following Garp’s assault on Hachinosu alongside SWORD being the main focus of the previous issue, it’s unclear where the upcoming chapter will take fans. Returning to Egghead Island seems equally possible as staying on Hachinosu.

Unfortunately, there has been no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1081 available for readers as of yet. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed by the leaker community for the series. Thankfully, fans have verified official release information for the upcoming issue.

Unclear whether One Piece Chapter 1081 will stay on Hachinosu or return to Egghead Island

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1081 will release at 12 am JST on Monday, April 24, 2023. For most international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of global fans will instead see the episode become available Monday night. However, the exact time of release may vary by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

One Piece chapter 1081 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, April 23, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, April 23, 2023

Birtish Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, April 23, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, April 23, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 23, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, April 23, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, April 24, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, April 24, 2023

What to expect

One Piece chapter 1081 will likely take one of the two major directions for its events. Mangaka Eiichiro Oda will either keep readers on Hachinosu Island or return them to Egghead Island to continue setting up the Egghead Incident.

If the former route is taken, fans can expect a focus to be on SWORD versus the Blackbeard Pirates ship captains present, which includes Vasco Shot, San Juan Wolf, Shiryu, and Pizarro. The chapter may then focus on showing a good portion of the fight before ending on a cliffhanger.

However, if One Piece chapter 1081 returns readers to Egghead Island, readers can also expect a focus on the Blackbeard Pirates who were seen imminently approaching the island. This speculation makes more sense given that chapter 1080 showed readers who it certainly isn’t. Additionally, fans may see some updates on the various Straw Hat groups, especially Zoro and Kaku.

Chapter 1080 recap

One Piece chapter 1080 began by showing Koby escaping Hachinosu’s prison, which he did with Perona’s help. He was then shown distracting various pirates to allow other prisoners to escape. Fans then saw some of the Blackbeard Pirates, where the Devil Fruits of Avalo Pizarro, Vasco Shot, and San Juan Wolf were revealed. Shiryu of the Rain was also present.

This leads to a flashback to when Koby was first captured. Blackbeard wanted to use Koby in negotiations to make Hachinosu Island a World Government Kingdom with himself as its king. However, as Kuzan explained, Koby being a member of SWORD makes him useless in negotiations since SWORD members are technically not World Government-affiliated Marines.

Blackbeard said he will try his plan anyway as the flashback ends. This segued into introducing Hibari, Kujaku, and Prince Grus of SWORD, who were all assaulting the island to rescue Koby. The chapter’s final pages revealed that Garp, Helmeppo, and Tashigi have all come to Koby’s aid, with the former destroying the island’s town with his Galaxy Impact attack. It’s suggested that Garp not only has standard Conqueror’s Haki but also uses Advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

