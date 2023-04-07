One Piece chapter 1080 raises major questions about Garp's strength

One Piece chapter 1080 was unofficially released earlier this week, bringing with it an informal look at the series’ upcoming issue. The sneak peek look was incredibly exciting, showing fans several new Devil Fruits and characters being introduced throughout the issue. Fans also got a welcome update on Koby’s status, with the young captive being the chapter’s focus.

One Piece chapter 1080’s events also saw Monkey D. Garp reappear in an exciting fashion. The Vice Admiral made a major splash on Hachinosu Island as he declared his intent to rescue Koby from Blackbeard’s clutches. Following this incredible display of power on Garp’s part, fans are now questioning exactly how strong he was in his prime.

Furthermore, going with the series’ core theme of the new generation surpassing the last, fans are questioning how strong the rest of the Monkey family could be. Follow along as this article fully breaks down what’s seemingly said about Garp’s strength in One Piece chapter 1080.

One Piece chapter 1080 establishes Garp as one of series’ most dominant powers despite his age

Brief chapter recap

One Piece chapter 1080 began with a focus on Koby, who was escaping Hachinosu Island along with some other prisoners. He then volunteered to use himself as a decoy to allow the other captives to escape. As this happened, several Blackbeard Pirates and their Devil Fruits were shown, including Shiryu, Vasco Shot, San Juan Wolf, and Avalo Pizarro.

Fans are then shown a flashback to when Koby was first captured, where it’s revealed that Blackbeard planned to use him as a bargaining chip with the World Government. This would make Hachinosu an affiliated kingdom, with Blackbeard as its king. However, since Koby is a member of SWORD and isn’t recognized as an official marine, he’s useless in a negotiation.

Blackbeard isn’t convinced, with him still sold on this plan as the flashback ends. Fans were then shown various new members of SWORD and their Devil Fruits as they worked together to set up Garp’s entrance.

The final pages of the chapter saw Garp appear above Hachinosu Island, declare his intent to rescue Koby, and seemingly use Advanced Conqueror’s Haki in an attack called Galaxy Fist which destroyed the island’s town.

How strong is Monkey D. Garp?

THIS ISN'T EVEN PRIME GARP. WHAT TYPE OF MONSTER WAS HE BACK IN THE DAY????

While One Piece chapter 1080 was exciting in many ways, fans are understandably honing in on Garp's appearance at the issue’s end. Fans not only see him prove his reputation but also see him reveal that he has a standard and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, as his grandson Luffy does.

Fans also point out that this is an older Garp who is far removed from his prime. This understandably has raised the question of just how much of a monster Garp was during his prime in the era of Gol D. Roger. His apparent use of Advanced Conqueror’s Haki in the issue seemingly establishes him as one of the strongest of the series’ old generation.

This aspect of One Piece chapter 1080 also has fans questioning exactly how powerful Dragon and Luffy will become if Garp is still this strong at such old age. A major factor in this discussion is a core tenet of the series, which sees the new generation always surpassing the old. Fans are now excitedly discussing how strong Dragon could be as Garp’s son.

You know what's crazy? If we agree that the new generation will surpass the last, then Luffy is still at the early stages, while Garp already passed the peak of his ability.

Then that means the strongest one right now is DRAGON



Then that means the strongest one right now is DRAGON

While Luffy is obviously in this discussion, fans are pointing out how he’s still in his younger years, whereas Garp is in the twilight of his strength. Dragon, however, is arguably in his prime, old enough to have great experience in fighting and combat but young enough to stave off the inherent issues of old age.

In any case, this discussion on the Monkey family and their potential strength stems from Garp’s attack in One Piece chapter 1080. It’s clear that he’s one of the strongest characters in the series currently, even acknowledging the likes of Shanks, Kaido, Blackbeard, and more.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

