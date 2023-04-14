One Piece episode 1058: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1058 is set to be released on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Despite the previous episode’s focus on Sanji for essentially the entire final act, fans are still clamoring for more Sanji versus Queen. Requests for a continued focus on the Straw Hat chef have only been exacerbated by his request to Zoro in the episode’s final moments.

Fans aren’t sure exactly sure what will happen next, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece episode 1058. Nevertheless, they are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece episode 1058 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece episode 1058 likely set to see Sanji’s spirit made or broken in final stages of fight vs. Queen

Release date and time, where to watch

ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers @OP_SPOILERS2023 #ONEPIECE1058



ONE PIECE EPISODE 1058 PREVIEW



Episode Title: "Kazenbo Attacks - Orochi's Demon Hand Looms "



Release Date: April 16, 2023 (09:30 am Japan Time) ONE PIECE EPISODE 1058 PREVIEWEpisode Title: "Kazenbo Attacks - Orochi's Demon Hand Looms "Release Date: April 16, 2023 (09:30 am Japan Time) #ONEPIECE1058ONE PIECE EPISODE 1058 PREVIEWEpisode Title: "Kazenbo Attacks - Orochi's Demon Hand Looms "Release Date: April 16, 2023 (09:30 am Japan Time) https://t.co/fjMbUiBzU4

One Piece episode 1058 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, April 16, 2023. For some international fans, the episode will arrive on Saturday night locally. Other international fans, like Japanese viewers, will be able to check out the episode on Sunday morning locally.

International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll about 90 minutes after it starts airing in Japan. Funimation is streaming the series’ new episodes weekly. However, since its delay time is much longer, Crunchyroll is a better platform for watching the episode.

One Piece Episode 1058 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, April 15

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, April 15

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, April 16

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, April 16

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, April 16

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, April 16

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, April 16

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, April 16

Episode 1057 recap

One Piece episode 1057 began with Apoo and X Drake discussing the possibility of teaming up in order to make out of the Onigashima Raid with the spoils. However, Drake refused, starting a fight between the two, which was interrupted by Yamato’s arrival.

Apoo also asked Yamato to join his group but was rejected. Yamato instead briefly turned their attention to Drake before departing with Fuga in tow.

The episode then briefly showed several Minks being attacked by CP0 members for defending Nico Robin and Brook from the World Government organization. The two ran away, with Robin explaining who CP0 is to Brook as they escaped.

The episode then cut to Sanji, who was worried about turning into a heartless monster like his family. Suddenly, he seemingly accidentally attacked and injured a geisha without realizing it, becoming disgusted with himself. He then realized that he needed to prevent himself from becoming a heartless warrior, destroying his Raid Suit as a sign of intent.

An angry Queen then attacked Sanji while he called Zoro, asking his crewmate to kill him if he loses his humanity after this fight. Zoro obliged, telling him to survive until then. Sanji landed the Hell Memories Kick as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)

Claudio @Claudiojoyboy10 @OP_SPOILERS2023 Can’t wait for the next few episodes @OP_SPOILERS2023 Can’t wait for the next few episodes

With the final stages between Sanji and Queen’s battle seemingly set to begin, fans can count on One Piece episode 1058 to focus primarily on Sanji. Zoro’s fight versus King could briefly be put in the spotlight to show what the swordsman was doing before and after Sanji’s cal. However, beyond this aspect, the episode should primarily focus on Sanji.

If Sanji’s fight with Queen ends before the episode itself is over, fans can expect the remaining runtime to be devoted to Zoro versus King. While a Luffy versus Kaido focus is possible, it seems unlikely given the current emphasis on the other major battles on Onigashima. In any case, fans are in for an amazing episode that could mark the beginning of Wano’s end.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes