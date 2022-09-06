One Piece: 4 most hype Yonko moments (and 4 most hype Admiral moments)

It doesn't matter which side is the strongest, Yonkos and Admirals always deliver in the One Piece series. Whether they are rule-breaking pirates or law-abiding marines, these are the most powerful fighters in their respective fields.

They are known for their physical feats, mastery of Haki techniques, and/or Devil Fruit powers. Yonkos and Admirals are beasts that are beyond one's wildest dreams.

Before going any further, there will be manga spoilers up to One Piece Chapter 1058. Fans have the highest expectations for both the Yonko and Admirals. Here's a quick look at their most impressive feats.

From Shanks to Whitebeard, these Yonko live up to their reputation in One Piece

4) Blackbeard takes out Whitebeard and steals his Devil Fruit

Blackbeard forever shook the foundations of the One Piece series. He is responsible for the entire mess at Marineford, including Ace's capture and Whitebeard's arrival. During the ensuing chaos, Blackbeard waited for the right opportunity to put his plans into motion.

After recruiting several prisoners from Impel Down, Blackbeard made his dramatic entrance at Marineford. He took out a heavily injured Whitebeard and even stole his Devil Fruit by unknown means.

Blackbeard is the only known character who can have two Devil Fruit powers in One Piece. Despite his cowardly nature, he still did what nobody else could do in Marineford. His pirate crew finally put Whitebeard to rest.

3) Shanks uses Haki to scare away Ryokugyu

The above tweet provides some perspective on the size and scale of Wano Country. Keep this in mind since this is very relevant for Shanks and his remarkable feats. He truly has the strongest Haki in the One Piece series.

At the end of the Wano Country arc, Ryokugyu went on a mission to attack the mainland. The powerful Admiral user easily dealt with the Red Scabbards by himself. Despite having a Logia Devil Fruit, however, Ryokugyu made his retreat when Shanks attacked him with Conqueror's Haki.

Remember, the Red Hair Pirates were at the bottom of the mountain walls. Even from a faraway distance, Shanks was still able to scare off Ryokugyu. It was truly a hypeworthy advertisement for One Piece FIlm: Red.

2) Kaido fights everybody in the Onigashima Raid

Kaido is the first Yonko to have truly been pushed to his absolute limit. During the Wano Country arc, he ran a gauntlet against several powerful samurai and pirates. Kaido lasted multiple rounds without taking any breaks. Keep in mind that he was also holding up Onigashima with his Flame Clouds.

With a legendary Zoan Devil Fruit by his side, Kaido can turn into a dragon with durable scales. His endurance is far beyond anybody in the One Piece series. Kaido withstood attacks from the Red Scabbards and the Worst Generation. Even then, he always kept getting back up.

It was very telling when Luffy had to Awaken his Devil Fruit just so he could finally defeat Kaido. The Straw Hat also took multiple breaks after a few beatings. It's very clear that Yonko are within their own special tier.

1) Whitebeard destroys Marineford

Whitebeard has always been a monstrous threat in One Piece. With the power of his Devil Fruit, he can generate huge vibrations that can travel anywhere. His destructive feats are second to none in this series

During his final stand at the Marineford base, Whitebeard proved his claim as the world's strongest man. Within a few moments, he titled the entire island, along with the seas that surrounded it. The size and scale of this attack is yet to be fully replicated, which says a lot about Whitebeard.

By the end of the war, Marineford was left in a complete ruin. It took years of restoration to return it back to normal.

Whether it's Aokiji or Akainu, these Marines defy expectations in the One Piece series

4) Kizaru arrives in Sabaody Archipelago

When Luffy struck down a Celestial Dragon, he was prepared to face the consequences. He knew that a powerful Admiral would be sent after him. Unfortunately for him, Kizaru happened to be on call for the incident.

The laidback Admiral made quite the entrance when he arrived on a cannonball. With the power of his Logia Devil Fruit, he made quick work of the Supernovas. Nobody could do any lasting damage to Kizaru.

Had it not been for Silvers Rayleigh, it would've been the end for the Straw Hats. Kizaru might seem lazy but he is very attentive to his job. He set a dangerous precedent for the second half of the early One Piece series.

3) Fujitora summons a meteor

Fujitora was enlisted into the Marines during the One Piece timeskip. Back in the Dressrosa arc, fans wondered if he would live up to his lofty expectations. The previous Admirals were all hypeworthy in their own way.

It turns out that Fujitora can manipulate gravity with his Paramecia Devil Fruit. During a confrontation with Trafalgar Law and Donquixote Doflamingo, he summoned a giant meteor from outer space, which suggests he can reach the outer atmosphere with his powers.

Fujitora may be a blind swordsman, but he is also extremely proficient with his fighting style. There's a reason why Doflamingo considers him to be a monster in the Marine organization.

2) Akainu sends Blackbeard running away

The Blackbeard Pirates had already made their escape after the destruction of Marineford. Their captain now possesses two extremely powerful Devil Fruits. Blackbeard also recruited several Level Six prisoners from Impel Down. Only the most dangerous criminals get sent there.

Nonetheless, Blackbeard wasn't even prepared to deal with Akainu by this point in time. Van Auger noted that several Marine ships were going after them. Suffice to say, Akainu was on board and he meant business.

Even with a strong crew and two broken Devil Fruits, Blackbeard avoided a direct confrontation with the Admiral. One Piece makes it clear that Akainu is a very destructive fighter. Blackbeard knew that his crew would suffer heavy losses, regardless of whether he won or lost.

1) Akainu and Aokiji fight for several days

Logia Devil Fruits completely breaks the scale of the One Piece series. Users have the ability to change their entire body composition into a natural element. For some reason, the Marines know where to find exceptionally rare fruits.

Akainu and Aokiji have shown the full extent of these powers during the One Piece timeskip. In a duel that lasted over 10 days, they permanently changed the climate of Punk Hazard. Akainu completely burned one side while Aokiji froze the other.

One Piece fans should never question their strength and stamina. It's among the longest fights in the entire series. Without question, Akainu and Aokiji desperately wanted to become the Fleet Admiral of the Marines.

