One Piece Chapter 1082: Is Buggy truly a Yonko? Explored

One Piece Chapter 1082’s scanlations were released earlier this week, bringing with them a truly exciting and tantalizing issue should the events be officially confirmed. The issue apparently focuses primarily on the Cross Guild, before giving a brief focus on the Revolutionary Army and the returning Sabo in its final moments. However, there is a major plotline that fans are now questioning.

In One Piece Chapter 1082, fans wondered about Buggy’s chances of obtaining the eponymous treasure after he said the Cross Guild would pursue it. Likewise, as Mihawk and Crocodile point out in the issue, Buggy’s title and status as a Yonko is a somewhat inaccurate representation of his own strength, power, and influence.

While this is seemingly true on the surface, it’s a statement that undoubtedly merits investigation before being called objectively and generally correct.

One Piece Chapter 1082 yet again raises the debate of whether Buggy is truly worthy of the Yonko title

While focusing on the Cross Guild, One Piece Chapter 1082 showed fans that Buggy was yet again being bullied and beaten up by his Cross Guild colleagues, Crocodile and Mihawk. The two proved themselves to be the true masterminds and leaders of the Cross Guild. At least, this is what was being portrayed until Buggy made a certain move.

Fans saw Buggy’s dismembered (but still alive) head escape its restraints and make its way to a Transponder Snail. Here, Buggy announced to the entirety of the Cross Guild that they would be entering the race for One Piece. This obviously infuriated Mihawk and Crocodile, who not only wanted to pursue other plans, but also recognize that Buggy isn't the same caliber of Yonkos that Blackbeard, Shanks, and Luffy are.

At least, such is their opinion of Buggy as of One Piece Chapter 1082. Many fans, however, argue that Buggy can indeed be considered a Yonko of their caliber and just as worthy of and true to the title as any of them are. One key piece of evidence supporting this is the size of their crew, with the Cross Guild likely comparable to any other Yonko’s grand fleet.

Kingk2304 @Kingk23041

#ONEPIECE1082 I don’t wanna see nobody calling Mihawk the true yonko of cross guild respect buggy. I don’t wanna see nobody calling Mihawk the true yonko of cross guild respect buggy. #ONEPIECE1082 https://t.co/FloUyLNxwC

There’s also the fact that Buggy has as high-quality a pirating pedigree as any of the other Yonko. Like Shanks, he was on former Pirate King Gol D. Roger’s ship during their full journey through the Grand Line and the New World. This is comparable to Blackbeard’s history as a Whitebeard Pirate and Luffy having been mentored and trained by Shanks and Silvers Rayleigh, both of whom are former Roger Pirates.

One key area where Buggy falls off is feats and accolades as of One Piece Chapter 1082. While he always seems to be given credit for everything that goes right, he himself never wins the fight, saves the day, or is able to prove himself to be of Yonko strength in any way. This is obviously a major detractor from his being worthy of the title, with Blackbeard, Shanks, and Luffy each having several impressive feats of strength.

There’s also the fact that Buggy himself typically uses other people and members of his crew to do his dirty work for him. While Blackbeard takes similar tactics, Blackbeard will at least be fighting side-by-side with his crew against even the most dangerous of enemies. Buggy, on the other hand, chooses to wholly remove himself from the combat situation and leave it to his allies.

Split @EtherealSplit #ONEPIECE1082 #OP1082



Our Pirate King flexing some conqueror’s aura on these frauds. Showing why he’s the Yonko got these bums sweating and shaking in their boots. Also we got the true Blackbeard under Buggy 🤣 Our Pirate King flexing some conqueror’s aura on these frauds. Showing why he’s the Yonko got these bums sweating and shaking in their boots. Also we got the true Blackbeard under Buggy 🤣 #ONEPIECE1082 #OP1082Our Pirate King flexing some conqueror’s aura on these frauds. Showing why he’s the Yonko got these bums sweating and shaking in their boots. Also we got the true Blackbeard under Buggy 🤣 https://t.co/9PWyl1CF0B

While this strategy is certainly reprehensible, it’s one which his subordinates are okay with and seemingly support, let alone is often successful as of One Piece Chapter 1082. With no one calling Gecko Moria a fake Shichibukai for doing essentially the same thing, it’s hard to truly argue that this invalidates Buggy’s Yonko status inherently.

In summation

While there is no objective answer as to whether or not Buggy is truly a Yonko, there is seemingly more evidence supporting this claim than there is disproving it. Unfortunately, with how subjective a discussion and debate this is, fans could interpret the above evidence and arguments differently. In any case, regardless of what fans’ opinions are, Buggy nonetheless has the Yonko title and is making good use of it.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes