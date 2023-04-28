One Piece episode 1060: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1060 is set to be released on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With the preview for the upcoming installment seemingly setting up a Zoro flashback, fans truly cannot wait to see what happens next. While viewers are hoping that other events on Onigashima are also featured, the main focus appears to be Zoro.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t sure exactly what One Piece episode 1060 will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for it right now. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all available release information for One Piece episode 1060 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1060 set to put Zoro squarely in the spotlight in difficult fight against King

Release date and time, where to watch

AnimePlay @anime_play_info

Episode Title: "Secrets of Enma! The Sword Entrusted to Zoro"



Visit here

Release Date: April 30, 2023 (09:30 am Japan Time)



▪︎ We will see in this episode Zoro's awakening of Advanced Conqueror's Haki ONE PIECE EPISODE 1060Episode Title: "Secrets of Enma! The Sword Entrusted to Zoro"Visit here animeplay.info Release Date: April 30, 2023 (09:30 am Japan Time)▪︎ We will see in this episode Zoro's awakening of Advanced Conqueror's Haki ONE PIECE EPISODE 1060 Episode Title: "Secrets of Enma! The Sword Entrusted to Zoro"Visit here animeplay.infoRelease Date: April 30, 2023 (09:30 am Japan Time)▪︎ We will see in this episode Zoro's awakening of Advanced Conqueror's Haki🔥 https://t.co/Df6QgCU11W

One Piece episode 1060 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, April 30, 2023. A minority of international fans will be able to watch the episode on Saturday night locally. Meanwhile, other international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode arrive on Sunday morning locally.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. It will be available roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan.

Funimation subscribers can still stream the series’ new episodes, but the platform's delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. For this reason, Crunchyroll is the better option.

One Piece episode 1060 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, April 29

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, April 29

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, April 30

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, April 30

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, April 30

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, April 30

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, April 30

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, April 30

Episode 1059 recap

One Piece episode 1059 began with several people attacking Kazenbo to no avail. Yamato then realized that she was in a race with Kazenbo toward the armory after it became clear that the spirit was deliberately headed to the basement. CP0, meanwhile, continued their relentless pursuit of Nico Robin, who was still accompanied by Brook.

However, Scratchmen Apoo and X Drake both distracted CP0, unintentionally assisting Robin and Brook in escaping yet again. Sanji, meanwhile, remained unwavering in his determination to make Queen pay.

Queen, in turn, decided to attack Zoro, saying there was no chance he’ll defeat King. Queen claimed this to be due to the fact that King belonged to the Lunarian race, who were once thought to be gods. Sanji then asked Queen how such a powerful race became extinct. However, Queen had no answer.

The episode then focused on Zoro’s fight against King, with the former still unable to damage the latter. Enma then began uncontrollably drawing out Zoro’s Haki.

The episode ended as the stress of having his Haki forced out caused Zoro to realize that both Enma and his Wado Ichimonji were both made by Shimotsuki Kozaburo.

What to expect (speculative)

As showcased in the episode’s preview, One Piece episode 1060 will primarily focus on a flashback story regarding Zoro and Shimotsuki Kozaburo. Resultantly, fans should fully learn who Shimotsuki Kozaburo is and what the significance of this flashback and the connection is. An explanation as to why Enma is so powerful may also be on the cards.

However, once this flashback concludes, it’s unclear what direction One Piece episode 1060 will go in. While a continued focus on Zoro would make sense, it doesn’t seem any more likely than a return to focus on Sanji versus Queen or even Kid and Law versus Big Mom.

Considering the erratically shifting nature of the narrative's focus in previous episodes, it's best for fans to expect the same from 1060.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes