One Piece: Why Sanji's fight against Queen is personal, explained

In the latest One Piece episode, fans saw the start of Sanji and Queen’s one-on-one fight, thanks to the return of Zoro, who also started his battle with King. While both fights will undoubtedly be incredible, Sanji’s has more at stake than Zoro’s.

While both are fighting for Luffy’s success, as they so accurately point out in One Piece Episode 1046, Sanji has a more personal relationship with his opponent than Zoro does.

Despite not considering him family, this relationship with Queen actually comes by way of Sanji’s father, Vinsmoke Judge, and his time in the MADS science group.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Sanji’s fight against Queen in One Piece is more personal than it seems.

History of lineage factors play a role in why Sanji’s fight with Queen in One Piece is personal

- The battle of which science is more superior, Judge's or Queen's



-The battle of Sora (Sanji) against the whole Germa 66 itself (Queen having all of Germa' abilities)

#onepiece1034 Somehow Oda is giving us 2 juxtaposing symbolisms in the Sanji vs Queen fight:- The battle of which science is more superior, Judge's or Queen's-The battle of Sora (Sanji) against the whole Germa 66 itself (Queen having all of Germa' abilities)

As touched on above, both Queen and Vinsmoke Judge were colleagues at one point before the start of the One Piece series. They, along with Dr. Vegapunk and Caesar Clown, were considered some of the most intelligent and dangerous scientists in the world during their time in the outlaw science group.

There’s even a theory that the name of their group, MADS, refers to all of them being considered mad scientists by their peers. While their science may not have explicitly been of a mad nature, they are responsible for one of the most significant discoveries in the series in the form of Lineage Factors.

Lineage Factors are often called the “blueprint of life itself” in the One Piece world, being present in all living organisms. Based on what’s known of them so far, they seem to be the series’ equivalent to DNA and RNA in the real world. Essentially, they appear to be the genetic makeup of a specific organism, Devil Fruits included.

Queen didn't know how sanji is able to use fire

Sanji's flames in its purest form are blue and covered with lightning (not a weakass lava leg)

Sanji does not have dark skin and white hair



Queen knows everything about judge's works
Queen didn't know how sanji is able to use fire
Sanji's flames in its purest form are blue and covered with lightning (not a weakass lava leg)
Sanji does not have dark skin and white hair
The cure SORA took is the KEY

Lineage Factors have been applied for a wide range of uses throughout the series. Each general application has different approaches within, as seen by the varied ways in which Caesar Clown and Dr. Vegapunk each tried to replicate Devil Fruits. Vinsmoke Judge has also applied them to the concept of cloning, using this process to build Germa 66’s army.

Another scientific advancement in One Piece that uses Lineage Factors is the invention of Modified Humans. These known individuals are Sanji’s brothers and sister, who each had their Lineage Factors modified and lost their emotions, gaining immense strength and powerful abilities in exchange.

While Sanji was also modified with Lineage Factors, his didn’t take effect. This allowed him to retain his emotions while also inheriting some of the benefits of Lineage Factors.

This was due to his mother Sora’s intervention, with her taking a drug intended to counteract the effects of the Lineage Factor manipulation. Unfortunately, she later died due to complications from taking the drug, trading her life for Sanji’s.

In summation

Sanji’s latest fight is much more personal than he and One Piece fans may realize. He fights not just for Luffy but to avenge the person who played a role in his mother’s death by helping to discover the existence of Lineage Factors. Truly, nothing could get more personal than that.

