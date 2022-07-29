Which One Piece character are you, based on your birth month?

Some anime fans love to do little quizzes to determine what One Piece character they are. In this case, it is about the reader's birth month. The characters selected for this article are based on their birthdays. If a popular character is born in January and generally eclipses other characters born in that month, then they will be the primary subject in that entry.

January - Portgas D. Ace

He might have died a long time ago, but Ace still lives in the hearts of many One Piece fans. His death was shocking, yet it was also pivotal for Luffy's to train during the time skip. Of course, not everybody wants to think of a dead Ace.

Born on January 1st, fans love Ace for his fun personality, good design, and his hot Devil Fruit powers. It also helps that he is extremely important to the overall storyline, which shouldn't be surprising considering that he was the son of the legendary Gol D. Roger. Ever since Ace died in the series, he has been seen a few times in some past flashbacks.

February - Nefertari Vivi

Vivi, long after her days as Miss Wednesday (Image via Toei Animation)

Nefertari Vivi is perhaps the most beloved temporary member of the Straw Hat, as considered by fans. Born on February 2nd, it was between her and Nico Robin to be on this spot. Of course, Vivi has been more topical lately, thanks to her father unexpected assassination.

Vivi has had a very interesting journey in One Piece. She debuted as a minor antagonist trying to kill Laboon before it was revealed that she is the princess of Arabasta. Luffy and company predictably help her get rid of the Baroque Works, and since then, she has appeared sporadically in the series.

March - Sanji

Sanji is a better fighter than some fans give him credit for (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece's iconic chef was born on March 2nd, and has been subject to numerous silly arguments involving his power level being compared to Zoro's. Some fans might remember him for his womanizing tendencies, but let us not forget about his compassionate nature and other positive characteristics, which often get overshadowed by that one tendency mentioned earlier.

A chivalrous gentleman who claims he would never hurt a woman, even if it is sometimes contrasted with his perverted nature. He does not get to showcase his strength as often as Zoro or Luffy, but that is a different problem altogether.

April - Whitebeard

Whitebeard showing off his incredible strength (Image via Toei Animation)

Some people know him as Edward Newgate, while others know him as Whitebeard. Either way, he's unquestionably one of the most legendary pirates in all of One Piece lore. Whitebeard was born on April 6th. And like Ace, he's long gone, yet that doesn't diminish his accomplishments as a former Yonko and how he tried to avenge Ace after his death.

Blackbeard and his crew were responsible for his untimely demise when they unexpectedly injured him to the point where Whitebeard died standing up. His grave is appropriately placed next to Ace's.

May - Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy in the early part of the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

It would be outright foolish not to include Monkey D. Luffy on this list. Born on May 5th, Luffy is by far the most important character in the entire series. He's grown a lot throughout the years, and very recently, he even became a Yonko with a 3,000,000,000 Beli bounty.

The captain of the Straw Hats also has a very fascinating Devil Fruit. Many people originally thought it was just something related to him being able to stretch like rubber, but it actually transforms into a god known as Nika. Aside from those important lore bombs, Luffy is just an ambitious captain with childish characteristics, which is mixed in with the usual Shōnen hero tropes.

June - Perona

Perona and her hollows (Image via Toei Animation)

Not many notable characters are born in June in One Piece, which is why Perona is listed. She was born on June 7th and has a very interesting Devil Fruit involving ghosts who are capable of hurting people with negative emotions. Funnily enough, it backfired against Usopp due to his overly pessimistic nature.

After that, she eventually stayed on Mihawk's Island with Zoro during the time skip, and was able to finally leave the island during the Wano Country Arc. Many One Piece fans remember this character for her unique design as compared to the other conventionally attractive characters. Moreover, she has a penchant for cute things giving her a sense of uniqueness in the series.

July - Nami

Nami, the crew's navigator (Image via Toei Animation)

Based on the official popularity polls, Nami is most popular female character in One Piece. Born on July 3rd, this greedy character is the source of most fanservice on the show, but there's more to her personality than just that. Fans should know that she is incredibly intelligent, even if it gets overshadowed by her other personality traits.

She's a member of the Weakling Trio with Usopp and Chopper, which is the opposite of the Monster Trio (Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji). Still, she is the crew's navigator who wishes to draw a map of the entire world.

August - Bon Clay

Bon Clay's signature look (Image via Toei Animation)

Mr. 2, Bon Clay, Bon Kurei, and Bentham are all aliases of this interesting character that One Piece fans might already be familiar with by now. He was born on August 15 and bore a similarility to Vivi, given that he also debuted as an antagonist before becoming a beloved ally to the Straw Hats. Bon Clay was not even a crew member, but he and Luffy still got along well during the Impel Down Arc.

He eventually became the queen of Newkama Land, who has not been seen in the series since then. Bon Clay showed his bravery while fighting Magellan, allowing Luffy and company to escape. This was an exciting moment that the fans think is worth commemorating.

September - Boa Hancock

Luffy's primary "love interest," Boa (Image via Toei Animation)

Boa Hancock remains closely behind Nami and Nico Robin as popular female characters in One Piece. She is the sole female Warlord best known for her romantic interest in Monkey D. Luffy. Most fans know her for her beauty, especially since her two sisters look far goofier by comparison.

Born on September 2nd, she also has a traumatic past, giving fans enough reason to feel sympathetic towards her. Of course, some people love her solely because of her character design, and the potential ship tease with Luffy, which gives a romantic angle to the adventure series.

October - Trafalgar D. Water Law

A close-up of Law (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the most popular characters within the One Piece series is Trafalgar Law. He is absurdly popular within the fandom, and has got a fair share of screentime for somebody who was not even an antagonist or a Straw Hat member. He was born on October 6th and is considered one of the most iconic characters in the series.

He also happens to have one of the coolest Devil Fruits in the series, which can manipulate anything physical in an almost surgical sort of way. He is exceptionally versatile, making it no surprise why he is such a feared pirate.

November - Roronoa Zoro

One of Zoro's many looks (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro has always been in the top three of the official character popularity polls for One Piece, so it would be foolish not to include him here. Born on November 11th, he was Luffy's first crewmate. One Piece fans might already know this, but Zoro's dream is to become the greatest swordsman in the world. He has regularly showcased his strength in various bouts, that puts him right behind Luffy in terms of the strongest Straw Hats.

More often than not, there are the occasional silly arguments about him being stronger than Luffy, but it's just a testament to his popularity within the One Piece fandom.

December - Gol D. Roger

Most One Piece characters have a birthday that matches their persona. In Gol D. Roger's case, he was born on December 31, just a day before the new year. True enough, he was part of the old guard that inspired a new generation of pirates, which is what kickstarts the legendary series into high gear.

He was Ace's father, who died very early on in One Piece when the Marines executed him. Interestingly enough, Gol D. Roger wore the straw hat that Shanks would later wear for a while before giving it to Luffy.

