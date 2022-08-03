One Piece Chapter 1056 (Additional Spoilers): Caribou's client, Straw Hats leaving Wano, and more

One Piece Chapter 1056 initial spoilers began leaking on Tuesday, portraying an exciting chapter that seemed to finally bring Wano country to an end. Additional spoilers that have come out for the issue since then corroborate much of what was originally leaked, with some extra details and slight corrections.

For example, the initial One Piece Chapter 1056 spoilers gave the impression that the Straw Hats would be leaving Wano within the issue. However, additional spoilers that have come out since then seem to dispute that claim based on a key line regarding Yamato towards the end of the issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all additional One Piece Chapter 1056 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1056 additional spoilers tease an unknown enemy, Kid’s informant on the One Piece, and more

One Piece Chapter 1056 Additional Spoilers

As mentioned before, the early hours of Wednesday morning saw additional One Piece Chapter 1056 spoilers released. The most significant among these spoilers is a line regarding Yamato, which specifies that at the end of the issue she is “about to run to where Luffy and his crew are”.

This provides some much-needed clarification on the initial spoilers, which made it seem as though the Straw Hats left without Yamato joining them. This, in turn, caused widespread confusion and debate amongst the fanbase, which has seemingly been rectified by specifying that the crew hasn’t left Wano yet.

Additional spoilers also confirmed that no new bounties have been revealed in this chapter for the new Yonko Buggy the Clown or any of his Cross Guild members. This is an interesting choice by author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda, but fans will likely get their bounties down the line as the Cross Guild begins to play a larger role.

The additional spoilers have also seemingly confirmed a conversation between Franky and Luffy about Pluton, with Robin nearby. Franky is shocked that Pluton exists and is in Wano, while Luffy recalls that Franky burnt the Pluton blueprints. Robin asks Luffy if he wants Pluton, but the young pirate replies that he doesn’t need it.

The spoilers then claim that Caribou, presumably hidden nearby, overhears this conversation regarding Pluton amongst the Straw Hats. He comments about needing to tell “THAT PERSON” at once, with his informant likely being Blackbeard or someone within the Marines or World Government.

It’s then revealed that Law gives a copy of the Road Poneglyph to Kid and Killer, but no further explanation is given regarding those circumstances. Kid, Law, and Luffy are set to depart on different routes due to their log poses locking onto different islands, as described in Fishman Island when the crew was leaving.

Interestingly, a point about Kid’s departure is made here, with him seemingly not going after Shanks. He instead says, he’ll visit “a man with a burned mark” who seems to have some hints regarding the One Piece based on what happens in One Piece Chapter 1056.

Finally, Momonosuke and Kin’emon seem to have woken up late and missed or nearly missed their opportunity to say goodbye to the Straw Hats. Spoilers even specifically say that the Straw Hats say goodbye to everyone but the two, adding further credence to the claim.

Overall, One Piece Chapter 1056 seems to be an exciting one that marks one of the last few issues in the Wano arc, if not the last overall. While the initial spoilers were a little confusing, the additional information has provided much-needed clarity on the issue.

