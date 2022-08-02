One Piece Chapter 1056 (Initial Spoilers): Buggy's new group, Straw Hats leave Wano, and more

Initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1056 were released late Monday night, finally giving fans their first look at the issue’s story content. While the hints from days prior were somewhat confusing, nearly every single one of them makes sense in hindsight, especially as it relates to the former Shichibukai.

One Piece Chapter 1056 also sees the Wano arc finally and undoubtedly approaching its close, with the Straw Hats finally leaving Wano. With this in mind, fans are eager to see what the chapter has in store for them when full summary spoilers are released later this week.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest One Piece Chapter 1056 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1056 explains how Buggy became Yonko, introduces new rulers of Mokomu Dukedom, and more

Initial spoilers

As mentioned above, One Piece Chapter 1056 spoilers began releasing late Monday night from reputable leakers such as Etenboby and other WorstGen forum users. The latest updates on these spoilers certainly portray the upcoming issue as an exciting and significant one, potentially marking one of the last Wano arc chapters in the series.

The spoilers begin by divulging the issue’s title as Cross Guild, referencing Buggy’s new organization with significant members of the former Shichibukai like Crocodile and Mihawk. In an amazing twist, Buggy has now begun putting bounties on the heads of various Marines, which is likely part of what earned him the Yonko title for leading the Cross Guild.

The spoilers then reveal that Carrot has been chosen by Inuarashi and Nekomamushi as their successor to lead the Minks and the Mokomo Dukedom. Some less-reputable leakers claim that Carrot was made the ruler of the night and Wanda the ruler of the day, but this has yet to be confirmed by those with more standing in the community.

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 Remember Guys, this is just a BRIEF SPOILER. There are still more... Remember Guys, this is just a BRIEF SPOILER. There are still more...

The spoilers then hilariously reveal that Shinobu was somehow made beautiful again by Aramaki’s attack. There most likely won’t be an explanation given for this in the full summary spoilers or full issue, but fans can likely chalk it up to his absorbing nutrients from her when impaling her.

Luffy, Kid, and Law are then seen leaving Wano and each going their own separate ways. Initial spoilers from less-reputable sources initially claimed Kid to be leaving Wano to go after Shanks, but Etenboby and others have since seemed to disconfirm this. These more-reputable sources also added that he’s going “after someone else” rather than his former target.

Finally, at the end of the issue, fans see Yamato standing on top of the Flower Capital Castle, looking out across the country. This is an interesting point, as it seems that they may have been left behind in Wano by the Straw Hats despite previously being teased to join the crew.

This is further supported by the fact that this scene seems to come after the Straw Hats leave rather than before. If this is the case, and Yamato ends up not joining the crew, it’ll certainly cause a large stir in the community among both those who wanted them to join and those who did not.

Finally, the spoilers end by specifying that the series is on a break week, but not by Oda’s own choice, with the entire Weekly Shonen Jump publication being on break next week. Following the official release of One Piece Chapter 1056 on Sunday, August 7, fans can expect the next issue to be officially released on Sunday, August 21.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series' 25th anniversary progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far