Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 raw scans tease Noritoshi vs. Naoya, introduce new Culling Game players

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 193 ended on a chilling note as the Zenin cousins’ brawl took an unexpected and terrifying turn. Manga chapters oscillate between quick info dumps and high-stakes action sequences, and the leaked spoilers reveal that chapter 194 will be no different.
Chapter 193 had fans worrying about Maki’s fate since mangaka Gege Akutami is infamous for often using major character deaths as an impetus for character progression. The raw scans for the upcoming chapter 194 now have readers worried for Noritoshi Kamo instead, while further explaining how Naoya Zenin’s new cursed technique works.
Disclaimer: this article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 spoilers predict Noritoshi vs. Naoya and introduce two new players
The title of chapter 194 has been revealed to be “Sakurajima Colony, Part 4.” While the raw scans themselves have appeared on the internet in a very haphazard manner, the basic sequence of events can be traced through the leaked spoilers. Readers who were shocked by Naoya overpowering Maki and severely injuring her, can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The first few manga panels show Maki alive though injured, with Noritoshi shielding her from Naoya.
They discuss strategies, with Maki stating that she needs five minutes to heal her injuries. Noritoshi provides her with a two-in-eight chance of winning this fight and Maki states that two is good enough for her.
Several other leaked manga panels show the fight between Naoya and Noritoshi intensifying as the latter stalls for time. The spoilers show him to be severely injured, while cursed spirit Naoya analyzes his Blood Manipulation technique and muses that Noritoshi will die at this rate.
The spoilers show Noritoshi uncovering how Naoya’s cursed technique is related to his evolved form, with his speed being proportional to the hardness of his armor. Chapter 194 spoilers show him reminiscing about his childhood and his mother while strengthening his resolve to fight with his life on the line, despite being heavily injured.
The leaked final page of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 shows two men joining the combat, with one of them mentioning sumo wrestling while the other mentions a katana sword. There is no doubt that the two brand new characters will be introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194.
Final thoughts
Judging by the title of this Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, the two new Culling Game players will be a part of the ongoing Sakurajima Colony story arc. Some fans have pointed out that the 2:8 ratio that Noritoshi gives Maki boils down to a 1:4 chance in winning. Considering that the colony currently seems to have five players, only one might survive. If this theory is true, this arc will resemble the Sendai Colony arc’s four-way deadlock, which Yuta finally wins.
At Noritoshi’s current skill level, it is doubtful that he will survive a solo confrontation against Naoya. One can only hope that he can hold out for five minutes and provide an opening for Maki to land a fatal blow. There is also the possibility that Naoya can further evolve judging by his transformation from a worm or larvae-like curse into one that resembles the structure of a butterfly still in its cocoon.
