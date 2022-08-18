Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 raw scans tease Noritoshi vs. Naoya, introduce new Culling Game players

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 193 ended on a chilling note as the Zenin cousins’ brawl took an unexpected and terrifying turn. Manga chapters oscillate between quick info dumps and high-stakes action sequences, and the leaked spoilers reveal that chapter 194 will be no different.

Chapter 193 had fans worrying about Maki’s fate since mangaka Gege Akutami is infamous for often using major character deaths as an impetus for character progression. The raw scans for the upcoming chapter 194 now have readers worried for Noritoshi Kamo instead, while further explaining how Naoya Zenin’s new cursed technique works.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 spoilers predict Noritoshi vs. Naoya and introduce two new players

Myamura @king_jin_woo #JJK194 Kamo asks Maki to leave the barrier cuz they can't afford to loose her now. But Maki refuses n says he'll die. Kamo says both of 'em will die at this rate. Thus Maki asks Kamo to buy 5mins so that she can heal but the odds of winning is 2:8 #JJKSpoilers #JJK194 Kamo asks Maki to leave the barrier cuz they can't afford to loose her now. But Maki refuses n says he'll die. Kamo says both of 'em will die at this rate. Thus Maki asks Kamo to buy 5mins so that she can heal but the odds of winning is 2:8 #JJKSpoilers

The title of chapter 194 has been revealed to be “Sakurajima Colony, Part 4.” While the raw scans themselves have appeared on the internet in a very haphazard manner, the basic sequence of events can be traced through the leaked spoilers. Readers who were shocked by Naoya overpowering Maki and severely injuring her, can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The first few manga panels show Maki alive though injured, with Noritoshi shielding her from Naoya.

gie @keisfangs #JJKSpoilers #JJK194



maki is alive and kamo is fighting naoya while she recovers, although naoya has taken the lead by injuring him several times, at this rate he could die maki is alive and kamo is fighting naoya while she recovers, although naoya has taken the lead by injuring him several times, at this rate he could die #JJKSpoilers #JJK194 maki is alive and kamo is fighting naoya while she recovers, although naoya has taken the lead by injuring him several times, at this rate he could die 💔 https://t.co/uayOpo5iTL

They discuss strategies, with Maki stating that she needs five minutes to heal her injuries. Noritoshi provides her with a two-in-eight chance of winning this fight and Maki states that two is good enough for her.

:D @w0O0Of #JJKSpoilers #JJK194



i mean I know kamo is getting his ass beat but I'm actually impressed he's surviving and managing to fight back i mean I know kamo is getting his ass beat but I'm actually impressed he's surviving and managing to fight back #JJKSpoilers #JJK194 i mean I know kamo is getting his ass beat but I'm actually impressed he's surviving and managing to fight back https://t.co/Xl7vkqFZnN

Several other leaked manga panels show the fight between Naoya and Noritoshi intensifying as the latter stalls for time. The spoilers show him to be severely injured, while cursed spirit Naoya analyzes his Blood Manipulation technique and muses that Noritoshi will die at this rate.

The spoilers show Noritoshi uncovering how Naoya’s cursed technique is related to his evolved form, with his speed being proportional to the hardness of his armor. Chapter 194 spoilers show him reminiscing about his childhood and his mother while strengthening his resolve to fight with his life on the line, despite being heavily injured.

jeikobu @go_izanagi

Tachimochi is one of two people that accompany a Yokozuna (wrestler). We’ve got two people and they don’t look they’re going to attack Naoya. Like they’re waiting for someone. Look at how they’re spaced out perfectly from Naoya, sum one Falling from the sky. Just a theory #jjk194 Tachimochi is one of two people that accompany a Yokozuna (wrestler). We’ve got two people and they don’t look they’re going to attack Naoya. Like they’re waiting for someone. Look at how they’re spaced out perfectly from Naoya, sum one Falling from the sky. Just a theory #jjk194Tachimochi is one of two people that accompany a Yokozuna (wrestler). We’ve got two people and they don’t look they’re going to attack Naoya. Like they’re waiting for someone. Look at how they’re spaced out perfectly from Naoya, sum one Falling from the sky. https://t.co/B8N1P9Umdp

The leaked final page of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 shows two men joining the combat, with one of them mentioning sumo wrestling while the other mentions a katana sword. There is no doubt that the two brand new characters will be introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194.

Myamura @king_jin_woo #JJK194 One of the two players that intervened at the end of fight is a sumo wrestler who shouts "fights must be in the way of sumo" & another one shouts "No, it's with Katana(sword)" #JJKSpoilers #JJK194 One of the two players that intervened at the end of fight is a sumo wrestler who shouts "fights must be in the way of sumo" & another one shouts "No, it's with Katana(sword)"#JJKSpoilers

Final thoughts

Hikaru @Hikaru_Gojo #jjk194 #jjkleaks #jjkspoilers

The chance of winning is 2:8 which can be simplied to 1:4.

Currently there are 5 players inside the barrier.

So that implies only 1 would be alive, 4 gonna.... 🥶

#justignoreme #lol The chance of winning is 2:8 which can be simplied to 1:4.Currently there are 5 players inside the barrier.So that implies only 1 would be alive, 4 gonna.... 🥶 #jjk194 #jjkleaks #jjkspoilersThe chance of winning is 2:8 which can be simplied to 1:4.Currently there are 5 players inside the barrier.So that implies only 1 would be alive, 4 gonna.... 🥶#justignoreme #lol https://t.co/VArEdqdi2M

Judging by the title of this Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, the two new Culling Game players will be a part of the ongoing Sakurajima Colony story arc. Some fans have pointed out that the 2:8 ratio that Noritoshi gives Maki boils down to a 1:4 chance in winning. Considering that the colony currently seems to have five players, only one might survive. If this theory is true, this arc will resemble the Sendai Colony arc’s four-way deadlock, which Yuta finally wins.

Hikaru @Hikaru_Gojo

like he is ready to be burned for his nakama (comrades)

#jjk194 #jjkleaks #jjkspoilers Tried some google translate and looks like Kamo is truly ready to die..like he is ready to be burned for his nakama (comrades) Tried some google translate and looks like Kamo is truly ready to die.. 😢like he is ready to be burned for his nakama (comrades)#jjk194 #jjkleaks #jjkspoilers

At Noritoshi’s current skill level, it is doubtful that he will survive a solo confrontation against Naoya. One can only hope that he can hold out for five minutes and provide an opening for Maki to land a fatal blow. There is also the possibility that Naoya can further evolve judging by his transformation from a worm or larvae-like curse into one that resembles the structure of a butterfly still in its cocoon.

