Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194: Release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 is set to return after the Obon break, arousing both curiosity and trepidation amongst fans. Maki Zen’in is at the center of this discussion, and her powers have come under question after the last chapter just as much as her survival.

On the other hand, Akutami has managed to confuse readers further on the issue of Naoya Zen'in and his new Cursed Spirit form. The last chapter, while providing an explanation about Naoya’s evolved Cursed Technique, did not clue the readers in as to how that evolution took place and what it entails. Hopefully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 will do a better job.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 should reveal Maki’s current status

Official sources state that the English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 will be released on Sunday, August 21, after the publication break due to the Obon Festival in Japan, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, August 22

After it is released, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App.

Recap of chapter 193

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 193, titled “Sakurajima Colony (part 3),” revealed that Noritoshi survived Naoya’s attack by using his Blood Manipulation technique. He tried to subdue Naoya with Flowing Red Scale while Maki went for the kill, but the Curse evaded the attack. Maki informed Noritoshi about Naoya’s current condition, while the Curse used his old Cursed Technique to freeze the air, making it explode.

Naoya ran away from the duo at his top speed, running around to reach even higher. Maki explained that Naoya would attack once he crossed the speed of sound. They prepared a combined attack, waiting for Naoya to strike. However, Naoya rushed towards them at the speed of Mach 3 (three times the speed of sound, 3704.4 kmph or 2301.81 mph), colliding with Maki and knocking her down.

The chapter explains that with his new Cursed body, Naoya drew in air through the inlets as he ran around. He then used a mix of that air pressure and his Cursed Energy to propel himself faster by ejecting it through his sockets, thus, reaching Mach 3. The chapter ends with Naoya wondering how Maki was able to beat him before.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194

While readers staunchly believe that Maki will not die just yet, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 will confirm or deny that belief. Akutami is notorious for unexpectedly killing off characters, and the culling game has been prepared for sudden deaths. But Maki’s arc is only in the middle, and she has a long way to go before her potential is fully actualized. To kill her off at this point would be a tragic mistake that Akutami is not known for making.

On the other hand, the scope and details of Naoya’s current powers and his Cursed Technique are unknown. In his final form post the Cursed Womb, Naoya seems to be far stronger than before. Should Akutami kill off Maki here, the fight will come down to Naoya and Noritoshi. While it is an interesting match, it would be too imbalanced for readers to properly engage in it. Hopefully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 194 will confirm Maki’s survival rather than her demise.

