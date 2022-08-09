One Piece, My Hero Academia, and other popular titles go on break due to Obon: Complete list of release dates and time

From One Piece and My Hero Academia to Jujutsu Kaisen and Tokyo Revengers, almost every popular manga has gone on a break this week. Some mangaka, like My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi, have released a volatile chapter just before the break.

Bon or Obon is a Japanese Buddhist festival where one honors the dead. The most commonly celebrated version of this festival takes place for three days around August and is taken as an unofficial public holiday.

Obon falls on August 12-15 in 2022, and most major publications have gone on a break this week.

Detailed release dates of One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and other popular series following Obon Break

Shonen Jump News - Unofficial @WSJ_manga ToC's here! Next week Jump will be on break, so the magazine will come back a week later with Akane Banashi starring on the cover! Color Pages will go to The Elusive Samurai, PPPPPP and a new one-shot! ToC's here! Next week Jump will be on break, so the magazine will come back a week later with Akane Banashi starring on the cover! Color Pages will go to The Elusive Samurai, PPPPPP and a new one-shot! https://t.co/DxDHDaizzz

All of the serializations listed below will arrive at 00.00 JST on their respective release dates. Therefore, this article will list the worldwide release timings, with “on the day” denoting the dates mentioned below and “the previous day” denoting one day earlier from the mentioned dates.

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 00.00 (On the day)

Australian Central Daylight Time (ACDT): 00:30 AM (On the day)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 AM (The previous day)

Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 AM (The previous day)

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 AM (The previous day)

British Summer Time (BST): 4 PM (The previous day)

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 PM (The previous day)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 PM (The previous day)

Philippine Time (PHT): 11:00 PM (The previous day)

Shueisha

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Black Clover, Ch. 333: Asta’s meeting with the Wizard King takes a bizarre turn! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3zvvoNH Black Clover, Ch. 333: Asta’s meeting with the Wizard King takes a bizarre turn! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3zvvoNH https://t.co/NNtzpp3o2z

One Piece (Chapter 1057), My Hero Academia (Chapter 363), Jujutsu Kaisen (Chapter 194), Black Clover (Chapter 334), Mashle (Chapter 120), Sakamoto Days (Chapter 83), Blue Box (Chapter 65), Aliens Area (Chapter 11), and Doron Dororon (Chapter 35) are all on break this week. These chapters will be released on August 22.

Spy X Family, being a bi-weekly and digital serialization released on Shonen Jump+, will release Chapter 67 as per its regular schedule on August 22. Chainsaw Man, on the other hand, has been on a break this week and will resume serialization on August 17.

CHAINSAW MAN NEWS @chainsawmannews Since Chainsaw Man and other Jump series are on break this week, I still have Dandadan to read Since Chainsaw Man and other Jump series are on break this week, I still have Dandadan to read https://t.co/8GQUAuNU7t

Kaiju No. 8 will release Chapter 69 on September 2 as mangaka Matsumoto has taken a creative break. Dandadan has not taken any break, and Chapter 68 will keep to its original release date of August 16.

After being on a break in July, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga returns this month. Chapter 72 is set to be released on August 20, along with Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82, which retains its regular schedule without a break.

Kodansha

mina @taiyakiboi Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 “Not only the force but also…” is officially out now on pocket shonen magazine Tokyo Revengers Chapter 264 “Not only the force but also…” is officially out now on pocket shonen magazine❗️ https://t.co/lk9y6BDJ8Z

Apart from Shueisha, Kodansha releases are also on a publication break. Weekly Shonen Magazine will be on a break on August 10 and will resume serialization on Wednesday, August 17, as usual.

This applies to Blue Lock (Chapter 183), Hajime no Ippo (Chapter 1391), and most notably, Tokyo Revengers (Chapter 265). According to spoilers, Edens Zero Chapter 203 will be released this week.

In Summation

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 362: The battle against Shigaraki becomes increasingly desperate! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3p0OzKc My Hero Academia, Ch. 362: The battle against Shigaraki becomes increasingly desperate! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3p0OzKc https://t.co/l0DpkWAJ1o

Although all these chapters are highly anticipated, readers find some harder to wait for than others. My Hero Academia fans are waiting for the confirmation of a death, while Tokyo Revengers fans are awaiting the continuation of a flashback. Hopefully, the upcoming chapters will do justice to the wait time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh