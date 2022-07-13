Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 191 raw scans: Far-fetched Naoya theory comes true, Kenjaku reappears

While fans expected many theories to come true in the context of Maki Zen’in and her first proper display of power in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 191, the theory that Akutami confirms is the one most fans discarded as soon as it came to their minds.

That is not all, however. According to the raw scans leaked today, July 13, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 191 also features another rare appearance from Kenjaku. The chapter comes out this Monday, July 18, instead of the regular Sunday release, and while raw scans run rampant, no context has been leaked via text spoilers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 191. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used here unless otherwise stated.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 191 raw scans confirm Naoya’s Cursed form, Kenjaku visits the Kamo clan

In the last chapter, Tokyo No. 2 Colony arc came to an end with Hakari recruiting both Charles and Kashimo. Panda was revealed to have healed himself by transferring his soul into a smaller body. Nishimiya appeared and announced the four rules they have been trying to implement, with rule 3 being aided by Ui Ui and Maki.

In the Sakurajima Colony, Maki and Noritoshi Kamo cut their way through numerous Curses when a worm-like Curse of considerable power appeared in the sky.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 191 raw scans

The haphazard panels of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 191 raw scans can be sorted into two parts. Part 1 deals with the development in the Sakurajima Colony, where the Worm Curse (for the lack of a better designator) sets its sights on Maki. Kamo is seen looking distraught as the Curse zooms past him, targeting Maki.

Mr_Arise @Goatkudagoat #JJK191 🏽‍🦯 #jjkspoilers damn I thought it be larger but looks like it pushed maki back but I think maki got this🏽‍🦯 #JJK191 #jjkspoilers damn I thought it be larger but looks like it pushed maki back but I think maki got this 😩👨🏽‍🦯 https://t.co/37g7t20wGf

The Curse barrels into Maki and pushes her into a wall, dragging her across a long distance. Once Maki is able to look up at it, a face appears on the Curse. This face resembles that of Naoya Zen’in, who was defeated by Maki and killed by her mother.

The second part of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 191 raw scans shows Kenjaku appearing at the Kamo residence, cheerily greeting the current clan head, who looks frightened by his appearance. Kenjaku is later seen lounging about on a tatami mat, likely plotting the next part of the Culling Game.

Speculations

W @W077Y

OHMYGOD IM SO EXCITED

#JJK191 Naoya vs makiOHMYGOD IM SO EXCITED Naoya vs maki OHMYGOD IM SO EXCITED #JJK191 https://t.co/gfWWiHewj5

After the last chapter, many fans jokingly said that Naoya had reincarnated as the Worm Curse and would go after Maki for a rematch. While it is surprising that such a theory came true, it does make some sense that a hatred like Naoya’s would not just disappear with his passing. There is a slim chance that this character may not be Naoya, but no one else would have such singular disdain for Maki specifically.

Myamura @king_jin_woo THE "NAOYA IS WORM" THEORY WAS RIGHT ALL THE WAY!? OH MY GAWDD!! #JJKSpoilers THE "NAOYA IS WORM" THEORY WAS RIGHT ALL THE WAY!? OH MY GAWDD!! #JJKSpoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 191 raw scans hint that the Curse is powerful enough to catch Maki off guard and significantly injure her. However, this being Maki’s arc, so to speak, she is certain to bounce back. Her previous match with Naoya was not drawn out enough to satisfy most readers, so hopefully, the second bout will be more interesting.

Kenjaku’s appearance is both surprising at this time and apt for any new development. Noritoshi’s presence in the Sakurajima arc had raised many eyebrows, but with his ties to the Noritoshi Kamo of old and Kenjaku’s own visit to the Kamo residence for whatever sinister plan he has cooked up, Noritoshi may play a very important role in this arc and the Culling Game saga as a whole. Hopefully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 191 will further elaborate upon Kenjaku’s visit to China.

