Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 completely moves into the No. 2 Colony of Tokyo, with the last chapter providing readers with closure for the Sendai Colony arc.

While Uro’s death is left a little uncertain, the conclusion to the three-way fight and Ishigori’s dynamic with Yuta satisfied readers.

While Akutami admitted to Yuta’s point count being incorrect, it was a small mistake to overlook. What irked some of the readers was the lack of Uro’s backstory, which was hinted at heavily throughout the arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182: Release date and time for different time zones

According to the simulrelease notice on Manga Plus, the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 will be released on Sunday, April 24, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, April 24

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 can be read for free on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App after its release.

The physical copy will be available in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 21.

Recap of chapter 181

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181, titled “Tokyo No.2 Colony (Part 1),” Yuta remembered Uro telling him that he would become something that crosses the boundaries of human aggression. It was then revealed that Uro had seen Sukuna’s true form. Ishigori realized that Uro was alive after his attack, but her current status was not specified.

Kogane announced Yuji’s rule, and Yuta asked Ishigori to transfer his points to him, having previously asked Uro to do so.

Thus, Yuta’s total tally should have come up to 192: his original 35, five each for killing Kurourushi and Dhruv, Uro’s 70, and Ishigori’s 77.

Presuming that Uro and Ishigori kept one point for themselves, Yuta would have 190 points.

However, Akutami stated that killing Kurourushi and Dhruv allotted Yuta 10 points each, bringing his tally to 200, a mistake he later admitted to but did not rectify.

It is, therefore, unclear how many points Yuta officially has.

A new Culling Game player named Charles Bernard, a French-born Japanese, got rejected by Shueisha Publishing. His manga art was criticized, and he assaulted the editor in retaliation.

He later recollected this to Hakari, who seemed to be trapped with Charles in a Ferris Wheel in Tokyo No.2 Colony.

Hakari insulted the mangaka by rejecting his manga, and Charles took severe offense to that.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182

Given that Yuta’s total tally is still unconfirmed, he can establish one or two rules depending on what the official tally is.

With 200 points, he is likely to establish a way to travel between the colonies or a mode of communication between players. With 192 points, he will likely prioritize the latter.

It is unclear if Uro is still alive somehow or if she died after giving Yuta her points. However, her past with the Fujiwara clan could have been expanded upon. It feels like a wasted opportunity unless Akutami plans to return to this point at a later time.

It’s interesting that Yuta refers to himself as blessed. However, its implications are yet to be deciphered.

Jujutsu Kaisen 181

.

.

.

Everybody: “Man can’t wait for Tokyo Colony 2 and Hakari vs. Hajime”



Gege: “Here have a French mangaka having an existential crisis because the manga industry died amidst a nation-wide apocalypse”



Never change Gege, I love it 🥰

The Tokyo No. 2 Colony arc begins properly with the introduction of a new opponent.

It is unclear why Charles is important to the plot, but he certainly serves as a meta-commentary on Akutami’s woes as a mangaka. He is either the link to Kashimo or an even bigger threat for Hakari to be the one confronting him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 will likely contain an explanation and a flashback.



.

.

.

Yoooo is that Miwa in Sendai Colony??? What are you doing there girl



Legit excited what Gege's got planned for her and all the other Kyoto students

It is not specified in which colony Miwa shows up, but the sinister way she is presented might be indicative of a compromised mind.

While Hakari has been shown, no information on Panda has been disclosed yet. Hopefully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 will reveal more about him and Kashimo.

