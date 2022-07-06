Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 spoilers and raw scans: Maki and the Kyoto students enter the Culling Game

Returning from a break, Akutami draws the battle between Hakari and Kashimo to a swift closure in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190. According to the spoilers leaked today, Tokyo No. 2 Colony arc comes to an end in this chapter and the series moves to a new colony altogether.

Fans have wondered about when Maki Zen’in will enter the Culling Game since the end of the Zen’in Massacre, and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 spoilers finally mark the return of this fan-favorite character. She is not alone, however, as several other characters also enter the Culling Game at this time.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used here unless otherwise stated.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 spoilers show the fight between Hakari and Kashimo coming to an unexpected end

The last chapter showed Hakari scoring another jackpot via “Hidden Probability” and healing himself. He then dropped Kashimo into the water where the latter was forced to either lock down his Cursed Energy or lose it completely as it leaked into the water. Kashimo tried to poison Hakari with Chlorine to no avail, and after Hakari fell into the water, Kashimo hit him with an unidentified attack, which caused an explosion.

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 is titled Tokyo No.2 Colony (part 9).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 raw scans and spoilers

The spoilers state that Kashimo released his Cursed Energy in a way that turned the electricity into heat and caused a sudden eruption. He planned to desecrate Hakari completely. Having expected that, Hakari immediately enters a Binding Vow that allows him to circulate his Cursed Energy throughout his body to strengthen it, at the cost of his left arm, which is severed from his body.

Hakari uses the remaining Cursed Energy to knock out Kashimo, who cannot put up any resistance due to having used up everything during his last attack. Upon regaining consciousness, Kashimo reveals that his Cursed Technique, while powerful, can be used only once and he has been saving it for Sukuna. Hakari promises that Kashimo will be allowed to fight Sukuna later if he joins them now, to which he agrees.

It is revealed that Panda is somewhat healed and his core has been transferred to a smaller body. He, Hakari, and Kashimo meet up with Charles, who is revealed to be alive, and Momo Nishimiya. Nishimiya informs them that they are planning to implement four rules:

1) Transfer of points between players

2) Allowing an outsider to take a player’s place in exchange for 100 points

3) Establishing communication between the colonies

4) Allowing exit and re-entry to the colonies.

Nishimiya reveals that thanks to Maki’s participation, they already have a means of travel between colonies. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190 cuts to Sakurajima Colony, where Maki Zen’in and Noritoshi Kamo are shown contemplating their next move when a giant creature enters the colony.

Speculations

While many readers predicted that Kashimo may become an ally, it is still a surprise to see it happen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190. It is unclear if Hakari knows about Yuji being Sukuna’s vessel or if he promised Kashimo Sukuna as a bluff, but either option indicates that they will be heading to Tokyo No.1 Colony, where Yuji and Megumi currently are.

The return of the Kyoto students is a welcome development that had been hinted at through the appearance of Miwa before the series shifted onto Tokyo No. 2 Colony. Nishimiya is working as a herald, while Kamo has teamed up with Maki. Kamo’s change in appearance suggests that he has moved slightly away from his family-imposed traditionalist ideals. Only Miwa’s whereabouts and motives remain unclear.

The return of Maki Zen’in has been highly anticipated for a long time and is easily the highlight of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 190. Nishimiya’s declaration that Maki can move between colonies easily confirms that Maki’s heavenly restriction is complete and she has zero Cursed Energy. She is seen carrying her sword, Mai, and the raw panels assure readers that she is every bit as frightening as Toji.

