5 Naruto characters who can rival Hagoromo Otsutsuki (& 5 who can't beat him even at full power)

The Sage of the Six Paths in Naruto is comparable to a godlike figure, being the one to introduce Ninshū and pass his understanding of Chakra down to the world. Legends speak of many of his accomplishments and his power being nearly unfathomable, as he and his brother moved to the moon in ancient times.

Naturally, this has led many Naruto fans to ponder the question: who can rival Hagoromo Ōtsutsuki in sheer power or skill? As it turns out, there are answers to that question. This article will examine the various powersets and skillsets, among other factors, to see who can rival the Sage of the Six Paths and who ultimately cannot.

Note: This article will contain spoilers for all of Naruto, including Boruto. It is also just the author's opinion.

5 Naruto characters that are as powerful as Hagoromo

1) Kaguya Ōtsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Starting with an easy one, Hagoromo's mother Kaguya. It took Hagoromo and his brother Hamura months to seal their mother away with their combined efforts, and Hagoromo himself stated that he was scared of her. It's very clear that Kaguya is powerful enough to rival, if not surpass, her son at full power even if she was eventually sealed.

Kaguya was the Ten Tails host and possessed the ability to warp between dimensions. She could also manifest planet sized, or at least capable of planetary destruction, Truth Seeking Balls akin to Spirit Bombs or Frieza's Death Ball in Dragon Ball Z. She was more than capable of overwhelming Team 7 even after years of being sealed in the God Tree, and required Hagoromo to intervene so she could be sealed away permanently.

2) Isshiki Ōtsutsuki

Lest anyone forget that the Ōtsutsuki are a clan, Kaguya's husband Isshiki from Boruto had enough power and durability to wipe the floor with Boruto level Naruto and Sasuke. The two only triumphed because of Baryon Mode, a last-ditch effort that led to Kurama's death and sapped Isshiki's age whilst doing the same to Naruto. Isshiki was considered a grave threat due to his massive power, said to be capable of destroying the Earth if fully unleashed.

Isshiki was also able to utilize space-time ninjutsu effortlessly, traveling to and from his own dimension where he was able to seal Naruto into a coffin whose seal only he could effectively unlock. His unique ability to shrink and grow weapons was also noteworthy, as was his speed and durability as he tanked hits from even Six Paths mode Naruto and was able to break through Sasuke's Susanoo defense effortlessly while being too quick to track via Sharingan. Sheer power and chakra levels may not matter in Naruto, but Isshiki's abilities and specialities more than put him at Hagoromo's level.

3) Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki

One of the first Ōtsutsuki villains to grace Boruto following the Shinobi World War, Momoshiki was absurdly powerful even before he absorbed Kinshiki. He was able to knock Six Paths Naruto unconscious and harm him too. After absorbing Kinshiki he was able to subdue the other Kage, and match blows with Naruto and Sasuke even with their fused Kurama Susanoo form and proved his ablility to destroy an entire world and its population.

The only thing that finally destroyed him was Boruto having Naruto's aid with a massive Parent and Child Rasengan. The problem was, he wasn't fully dead. Owing to the Ōtsutsuki trump card, the karma, being placed in Boruto discreetly, Momoshiki was temporarily able to take control of Boruto's body and had to be stopped from revival via Boruto's near death.

4) Hamura Ōtsutsuki

The Sage of Six Path's brother is on here for being the other half of the coin needed to stop Kaguya. Though perhaps not as much talked about as his brother, Hamura has more than enough power and skill to be able to rival Hagoromo. For instance, the Tenseigan is able to move the moon and break chunks of it off. Hamura could also teleport to and from the moon without difficulty.

Thanks to Toneri's grave misentrepretation of the celestial decrees of protecting Earth, Hamura was forced to intervene by giving Hinata a boost from beyond the grave so she could destroy the Energy Vessel containing the Tenseigan's energy and put a stop to Toneri's plan of colliding the moon with Earth. He also possessed mastery over the Byakugan, which his brother didn't. After all, his original plan was defending Earth.

5) Naruto Uzumaki

The titular character of the anime, Naruto Uzumaki has come a long way from the scrawny academy dropout that couldn't use ninjutsu properly. As of the current time in Boruto, he may have lost Kurama but was able to spell the doom for Isshiki Ōtsutsuki. Naruto has fought off Ōtsutsuki from Kaguya to Isshiki, and other threats from Gaara to Madara. He's never usually by himself, but fans can agree he's at least good enough to be recognized by everyone as a powerful ninja.

Hagoromo even recognized Naruto and Sasuke as the direct descendants of his own sons Asura and Indra. Naruto has come closest of the more "mortal" ninja to being on the Sage of Six Path's level with Kurama sealed inside of him after he mastered Sage Mode and The Fox's Chakra. He still has access to the Six Paths and all chakra natures too.

5 that don't measure up even at full power

1) Pain/Nagato

An orphan from the Hidden Rain village, Nagato became the Akatsuki leader Pain after a negotiation turned deadly. His reputation and power were known and feared the world over, as Akatsuki continued to harvest the rest of the Tailed Beasts. Turning his attention to Konoha, Pain devastated the village. Despite Pain giving Naruto the runaround in the Pain Assault arc, Pain was ultimately beaten by Sage Mode Naruto.

Even at the full power of all Six Paths working in unison, Naruto and Kurama were able to overwhelm the Chibaku Tensei and overcome the Shinra Tensei to put down Pain's last body. It didn't help Pain's case that his prior bodies had been severely damaged during the fight with Konoha's shinobi and that Naruto was able to destroy at least three with a well-timed Rasenshuriken. In other words, Pain wouldn't measure up to the Sage of Six Paths.

2) Hashirama Senju

Considered nearly godly in his own right, the First Hokage was able to keep up with Madara Uchiha in his prime. This led to a lot of devastation, including the creation of the Valley of the End. As the First Hokage, Hashirama was proficient in Wood Release and was more than capable of handling Kurama at the time. Hashirama also has access to his own version of Sage Mode, which was more powerful and potent than Naruto's.

He was stated to be above Madara, even at his peak. It was also speculated that nobody at the time had been shown to be above Hashirama, and that he was often compared to the Sage of Six Paths positively. That said, Madara with his Six Paths mode being fully revived during the Shinobi World War was able to blitz him and the rest of the Kage needed to stop Obito. Despite being the Sage's descendant, Hashirama was already outclassed by several others at that point.

3) Madara Uchiha

This one may seem controversial, as Madara's full power and abilities were absorbed due to a literal backstab by Black Zetsu, Madara is a pretender to the throne of the Six Paths. Yes, he was powerful enough to overwhelm the Five Kage. Yes, he was powerful enough that Naruto and Sasuke needed boosts to fight him.

That doesn't mean he'd be able, truly, to stand against Otsutsuki at their full might. Recalling that Sage of Six Paths needed his brother's aid to stop Kaguya, Madara wouldn't even be able to handle the Kaguya that Team 7 had to stop. Also, even if he was getting close to the Sage of the Six Paths by the end of the series, "getting close to" and being there is not the same thing. Again, he was still rebuffed by Naruto and Sasuke, backstabbed at a critical moment and overcome by Black Zetsu. Being close to the all-powerful didn't save him in the end.

4) Kabuto Yakushi

This doesn't exactly seem fair, but Kabuto's boast of being a "perfect" being like he was Perfect Cell from Dragon Ball Z has irked some fans enough to try, however sarcastically, to take that seriously. Kabuto isn't even close to being on an Ōtsutsuki's level, even with his own version of Sage Mode. For one thing, despite all the abilities it afforded him, it was incomplete. On the other hand, it did take a revived Itachi and a confused Sasuke their full skills and strength to defeat him, so it's not an idle boast to say he was powerful.

To say he'd have any hope against Sage of Six Paths, however, is folly. Recall the Sage fought Kaguya at her peak, and that Kabuto was outgambitted by Itachi and Sasuke. Kabuto was trapped inside Izanami for quite a long time before getting himself out, by then the entire fight was out of him and his ambitions were shredded. It'd be a stretch to say he'd rival the Sage of the Six Paths.

5) Obito Uchiha

While Obito did manage to gain the power of the Ten Tails during the latter half of the Shinobi World War, gaining and using them effectively is another matter entirely. Obito may have had some tricks up his sleeve, enough to rival Naruto, Sasuke, and a host of others, but against the Otsutsuki? Obito's not quite up to snuff.

That doesn't mean he won't try, especially given his powers of dimensional warping. Consider, however, that he was forced to retreat against the Fourth Hokage, was forced to use Izanagi (sacrificing one of his Sharingan) to survive Konan's final explosive tagged lake attack (comprised of several billion explosive tags), couldn't control Ten Tails and was still vulnerable to Senjutsu. Couple all that with him being convinced by Naruto to give up the insanity of the infinite tsukuyomi and Obito can't rival Hagoromo.

