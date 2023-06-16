Black Clover movie hypes up Wizard King Princia vs the strongest female character

With the release of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, the movie finally showcased its epic battles. All the fights were interesting and filled with intense action and amazing animation. However, one fight that managed to stand out was former Wizard King Princia Funnybunny vs Mereoleona Vermillion.

After a two-year wait, the Black Clover movie finally got released with a great audience reception. While people in Japan were able to watch the movie in theaters, fans from other countries watched the film on Netflix. That said, both sets of fans only had praise for the film.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover movie.

Black Clover fans express their love for Princia vs Mereoleona fight

While fans love the Black Clover movie, for many fans, the fight between Princia Funnybunny and Mereoleona Vermillion was the best part. While other fights between the Magic Knights and the Wizard Kings were sort of handicapped fights, Princia vs Mereoleona was a one-on-one brawl.

Fans already knew that Mereoleona was powerful and could hold her own against Princia, however, the battle got escalated to a level way out of fans' expectations. This was not just in the action sequences but also in the animation quality.

Bigsammy @BigsammyKJ or maybe I just wanted to see more of Meroleona @Diab_26 It was too shortor maybe I just wanted to see more of Meroleona @Diab_26 It was too short 😭😭😭😭 or maybe I just wanted to see more of Meroleona 😍

Many fans considered the fight to be one of the best ones they had seen in all anime. One must realize that these fights include the other ones that were shown in the same movie.

Meanwhile, other Black Clover fans were convinced that the fight was too short. They wanted to see more of the fight, possibly hoping to see the brawl between the two in detail. Fans wanted to see more of Princia's past in the movie. However, they will now have to rely on the novelization of the same.

Something that fans noticed was how the Black Clover movie gave fans a sneak peek of one of Mereoleona's abilities in the manga. The Magic Knight shows her ability - Hellfire Incarnate for the first time in the manga during the Spade Kingdom arc. However, the movie showed her using it months before the events that took place in the Spade Kingdom.

This means that through the movie, fans got to see the origin of Hellfire Incarnate, which wasn't previously shown in the manga. Fans did predict that Mereoleona must have developed the ability during the time skip between the Elf Reincarnation arc and the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc. However, no other information was available to them.

🦾Shawn🔧 @God_of_Apples29 need more Princia @of_pizzza Love these twoneed more Princia @of_pizzza Love these two 😩 need more Princia

Kingfadedz 👑 @RequiemFade I like how Princia is all about that smoke once someone gives her a challenge she’s usually cool, calm and collected but if you can throw hands it’s up! I like how Princia is all about that smoke once someone gives her a challenge she’s usually cool, calm and collected but if you can throw hands it’s up!

Fans especially loved Princia Funnybunny. Considering that they had seen Mereoleona for quite some time in the anime, they were happy to see her, but quite used to her.

In comparison, Princia Funnybunny was an all-new character, thus fans could not stop themselves from talking about her. They loved her personality, and how she was similar to Mereoleona. While fans were led to believe that Princia was a sword user, the moment it was revealed that she was a brawler, fans were left ecstatic.

Unfortunately, given that she had already passed away ages ago, and her soul returned to the afterlife at the end of the movie, fans would not be able to see more of her in the upcoming anime and manga content of the series. That's why they hoped that they had gotten more of her scenes in the movie.

Poll : 0 votes