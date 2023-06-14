Black Clover movie excites fandom with a new poster highlighting Noelle in all her glory

With only a few days left until the release of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, a new poster featuring Noelle Silva has been released. The illustration was done by Tatsuya Yoshihara, the animation director of the series, whose other works include Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King follows Asta and the Magic Knights. It will see them drawn into battle with the former wizard kings who were resurrected by Conrad Leto, the strongest magic knight in Clover kingdom and predecessor to the current wizard king Julius. Leto was able to achieve this feat with the use of the Imperial Sword in his possession, which Asta and his friends have to encounter.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King poster features Noelle in the Black Bull Squad robe

Black Clover poster featuring Noelle Silva (Image via Twitter/@bclover_PR)

The new Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King poster features Noelle wearing her usual short purple dress and a silver-colored blazer covered by the Black Bull Squad robe. She is the second daughter of House Silva and is also a third-class Junior Magic Knight of the Royal Squad.

The poster has created excitement among fans as Noelle is holding out three fingers to remind them that in three days, the movie will be available to stream on Netflix. Fans loved the new poster and took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts about the same.

The synopsis of Black Clover by MyAnimeList reads:

"Asta and Yuno were abandoned at the same church on the same day. Raised together as children, they came to know of the 'Wizard King'—a title given to the strongest mage in the kingdom—and promised that they would compete against each other for the position of the next Wizard King. However, as they grew up, the stark difference between them became evident. While Yuno is able to wield magic with amazing power and control, Asta cannot use magic at all and desperately tries to awaken his powers by training physically."

It continues:

"When they reach the age of 15, Yuno is bestowed a spectacular Grimoire with a four-leaf clover, while Asta receives nothing. However, soon after, Yuno is attacked by a person named Lebuty, whose main purpose is to obtain Yuno's Grimoire. Asta tries to fight Lebuty, but he is outmatched. Though without hope and on the brink of defeat, he finds the strength to continue when he hears Yuno's voice. Unleashing his inner emotions in a rage, Asta receives a five-leaf clover Grimoire, a 'Black Clover' giving him enough power to defeat Lebuty. A few days later, the two friends head out into the world, both seeking the same goal—to become the Wizard King!"

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is scheduled to release on June 16 at 7:00 pm JST and is sure to be one of the year's biggest releases.

