Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie - Release date, countdown, and more

The enchanting world of Black Clover is set to come alive once again with the highly anticipated movie Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. Directed by Ayataka Tanemura and supervised by the original author, Yūki Tabata, this cinematic masterpiece promises an original story that is sure to captivate fans worldwide.

Originally scheduled for release on March 31, 2023, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King encountered an unfortunate delay due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, fans can now mark their calendars for the new release date, which has been set for June 16, 2023, worldwide.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King - Everything you need to know

Release date

After a two-year indefinite pause, fans are looking forward to the arrival of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. The countdown has begun, as the movie is scheduled to premiere on June 16, 2023, at 7:00 pm JST.

The release date is the same in Japan and other countries. The simultaneous global launch guarantees that fans from different regions can watch the film at the same time.

The excitement among fans worldwide is palpable, as they eagerly count down the days until they can embark on this thrilling cinematic journey.

Recap of the anime

After a long series of battles, the Black Bulls finally emerged victorious against the Dark Triad, restoring peace to the Clover Kingdom. However, the heroes are now faced with yet another challenge as they are set to take on the ultimate foe, a powerful devil named Lucifero.

The series saw Asta and his allies launching their final attack on Lucifero, with the fate of the Clover Kingdom resting on their shoulders. Fans will have to tune in to the manga to find out more about the fate of Asta and the Clover Kingdom because there is currently no official confirmation regarding a renewal of the anime from Studio Pierrot or any other sources.

What to expect

In a world where magic reigns supreme, Asta and Yuno, two boys with the dream of becoming the Wizard King, will be put to the test like never before.

With the resurrected Conrad Leto, the corrupt predecessor of the ruling Wizard King, Julius Novachrono, back from the dead and wielding the powerful Imperial Sword, the young heroes will face an all-out war against a man determined to take back his throne.

However, even with a weapon of such great power, Conrad Leto isn't working alone. The three most feared Wizard Kings in history, Edward Avalanche, Princia Funnybunny, and Jester Garandaros, are being resurrected to fight by his side. With these powerful figures back from the grave, the battle for the Clover Kingdom will reach new heights.

While Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is an original story that isn't directly tied to the events of the anime, it will still be canon to the series, meaning that it will be considered part of the official storyline. This also means that the events of the movie will have some relevance to the overall mythology and themes of the series.

As of May 26, Netflix has released a character preview of Asta in form of a trailer. Fans can read more about the character preview here: Black Clover movie's first character preview highlights Asta in all his glory.

