Black Clover chapter 359 spoilers and raw scans: Noelle makes her big comeback with a new power up

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 359 out, fans will be glad to know that Noelle Silva has finally made her big comeback in the series after over 20 chapters. While her return itself was huge, she surprised fans with a new Valkyrie Dress as she prepared to fight her mother Acier Silva.

The previous chapter was focused on the fight between Mereoleona and Paladin Morris as the Paladin had the upper hand. However, to help their former captain, the Crimson Lion Magic Knights sacrificed themselves to shield her. Following that, Mereoleona activated her new ability to take down Morris.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 359 spoilers reveal Noelle's new Valkyrie Dress

As per the spoilers, Black Clover chapter 359 is set to be titled The Dancing Princess of the Battlefield. The chapter opens with Acier Silva commending her son Nozel for having become so strong, even if was not enough to defeat her. As for Nebra and Solid, they weren't able to fight their mother. That said, she believed that they could get stronger, but they allowed hate and power to warp their mind.

Acier apologized to her children for having died in the past, but she loves them all no matter how weak they were. She suggested they be reborn as Paladins in the world created by Lucius so that they can start over as a family together. That's when Noelle showed up, commanding her siblings to stay strong.

The moment Acier Silva saw Noelle, she could tell that she was her daughter considering how identical she was to her younger self. While she could not be there for her daughter in the past, she was now reborn as a Paladin, allowing her to be together with her youngest daughter.

Noelle herself had met Acier for the first time, besides the time she saw her spirit during the fight against Megicula. While she was glad to see her, she knew that the Acier in front of them wasn't the one her family knew. Hence, she declared her intention to surpass her and defeat her.

Pikku 感情的 - Jester Fanatic @PikkuProgram #BCSpoilers "Asta, Asta... I couldn't do anything. I may have lost my Saint Stage, but I was supposed to be stronger than I've ever been.. But no matter what I do, everything is meaningless infront of Lucius... I might not be able to do anything after all..." #BCSpoilers "Asta, Asta... I couldn't do anything. I may have lost my Saint Stage, but I was supposed to be stronger than I've ever been.. But no matter what I do, everything is meaningless infront of Lucius... I might not be able to do anything after all..." https://t.co/VtIXqRl7TK

Black Clover chapter 359 spoilers then revealed Noelle's flashback. Considering that Noelle no longer had Undine with her, she could not use Saint Stage. While she had become stronger, her strength was nowhere close to defeating Lucius Zogratis. Hence, she became upset from not being able to save Asta. She was sure that he was alive, which meant that she could not give up just yet and needed to become stronger for Judgment Day.

That's when Kahono showed up seeking her help in some great trouble that was occurring at the Underwater Temple. She, alongside her brother Kiato, took Noelle to this gigantic dragon "Sea God" that has been worshipped since ancient times. As per the lore, a dragon of the raging sea will awaken from its long sleep when the end of the world is imminent. So, as the legend goes, upon the arrival of Judgment Day, the Sea God woke up.

Bushi @DreadBoyRoy

#BCSpoilers That dragon is cute as hell,now she’s matching with Asta and Yuno in having a lil buddy That dragon is cute as hell,now she’s matching with Asta and Yuno in having a lil buddy #BCSpoilers https://t.co/KfnYr4ulMs

So, upon waking up, the Sea God was in search of an excellent water mage who could assimilate it into a spirit-like form.

"The world is in danger... I'll go berserk... and so need... strong contractor..."

Thus, Noelle became the Sea God's contractor and assimilated it as a spirit-like form, called "Leviathan". As per the Book of Psalms, Leviathan is a sea serpent.

Black Clover chapter 359 spoilers then went back to the present as Noelle unleashed her new spell - Valkrie Dress: Dragon Form. Upon activating her new form, Noelle declared her intent to surpass her mother. Acier herself was proud of seeing Noelle become so strong.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 359 spoilers

Xui♣️ @Only_Xui And, ofc people are gonna find something wrong with this form #BCSpoilers And, ofc people are gonna find something wrong with this form #BCSpoilers https://t.co/AAtfuLUyzF

Black Clover chapter 359 spoilers saw Noelle return to the series. While fans were worried that she no longer could use the Saint Stage and might have become weaker, she knew it and made sure to attain a new power up to outclass her opponent on Judgment Day. As fate would have it, she is set to surpass her mother by activating the Valkrie Dress: Dragon Form.

