Black Clover movie's first character preview highlights Asta in all his glory

One of the most exciting anime projects of 2023 is Netflix’s Black Clover movie, formally entitled Sword of the Wizard King, which will mark the return of the manga’s anime adaptation. While author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s series did have a television anime adaptation done by Studio Pierrot, it was canceled just as it began the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

Since that fateful decision in March 2021, viewers have been clamoring to know when the series’ anime will return. While many thought that the long-teased announcement throughout the latter half of 2022 would be the television anime’s return, fans instead learned that the Black Clover movie would be arriving.

Unfortunately, the original March 31, 2023, release date for the film was postponed to Friday, June 16, 2023, due to production issues relating to the impact of the COVID-19 virus.

However, with the release date now weeks away and no delays in sight, the countdown to the Black Clover movie’s release has begun with its latest character-focused trailer.

Black Clover movie’s Asta-focused trailer kicks off four weeks of character-centric previews up to film’s release

The latest

The official Japanese Twitter account for the franchise posted the latest trailer for the Black Clover movie on Friday, May 26, 2023. The trailer focuses on Asta, showcasing him in all his glory as he’s spurred on by comrades and his rival Yuno while facing off against Conrad Leto, the former Wizard King.

When the tweet is translated, it reveals that this latest trailer is the Asta version of the character previews for the film. The post also announces that for the next four consecutive weeks leading up to the film’s release, fans can expect a new character preview weekly. Given the phrasing, Asta’s is considered the first of the four.

The tweet also asks fans to “please pay attention to Asta’s fighting style beyond the limit.” Additionally, it announces that a follow and retweet campaign will also be held. To enter the campaign, fans need to follow the franchise’s official Twitter account and retweet “the character PV” tweet. Five people in the lottery are set to win a “signed poster” of some kind.

Tabata is serving as the upcoming movie’s chief supervisor and original character designer, with staff and cast members from the television anime also returning for the film. This includes Ayatake Tanemura as the director, Itsuko Takeda as the character designer, and Minako Seki as the music composer.

The Black Clover movie will open in theaters in Japan but will go straight to Netflix for international viewers.

