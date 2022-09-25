One Piece Chapter 1061: Bonney's "business" with Vegapunk may shed light on her relationship with Kuma, origins, and more

With the unofficial release of One Piece Chapter 1061, fans appear to have all but official confirmation that the upcoming issue will feature none other than Dr. Vegapunk. While fans expected Vegapunk to be introduced at some point, very few expected that introduction to be one of the central points of the latest story arc.

As a result, Vegapunk has become a dominant topic of discussion amongst fans of the series in the wake of One Piece Chapter 1061’s unofficial release. However, fans would also benefit from paying attention to another female character who has just recently entered the fold, especially with Vegapunk’s introduction.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why One Piece Chapter 1061’s mention of Jewelry Bonney’s "business" with Vegapunk could lead to important revelations about her character.

One Piece Chapter 1061 highlights Bonney’s goal as her “business” with Vegapunk suggest origins and more to be revealed

I’m really looking forward to her character arc! And she has some business with Vegapunk too? This could potentially be very interesting indeed #ONEPIECE1061 Bonney 🥵🥵🥵I’m really looking forward to her character arc! And she has some business with Vegapunk too? This could potentially be very interesting indeed #ONEPIECE1061 Bonney 🥵🥵🥵I’m really looking forward to her character arc! And she has some business with Vegapunk too? This could potentially be very interesting indeed 👀 https://t.co/5iOqCdIckN

Since her initial introduction, Jewelry Bonney has had quite an interesting journey up to the latest, unofficially released One Piece Chapter 1061. Fans first met her at the Sabaody Archipelago, where she was introduced as one of the Worst Generation and ended up saving Zoro’s life from a Celestial Dragon.

Shortly thereafter, she and her crew were seen being captured by Blackbeard and handed over to the Marines in exchange for a ship. Akainu’s conversation with Bonney when the two met also suggested Vegapunk had some connection with the Marines or World Government, which unfortunately hasn’t been expanded on since.

Nevertheless, her journey continued onward, where she was eventually shown to have infiltrated the Reverie during the Reverie arc. It was revealed here that one of her chief goals at the Reverie was freeing Kuma, where it was implied (but never outright said) that the two shared a close relationship with one another.

Now, in One Piece Chapter 1061, Bonney’s “business” with Vegapunk almost certainly confirms her to have been one of Kuma’s close friends. Aside from what Vegapunk did to Kuma, the only other “business” Bonney would have with them would be the aforementioned Marine/World Government affiliation suggested by Akainu.

Furthermore, it’s incredibly likely that her business will be centered around Kuma’s transformation into the first Pacifista and his subsequent treatment by the Celestial Dragons. In either scenario, however, fans will learn more about Bonney’s origins, her goals and motivations, and what she plans to do in the future.

With this in mind, fans may also finally get to learn exactly what the nature of Bonney and Kuma's relationship is. One indication that there is in fact a connection comes from Bonney’s posing as the queen dowager of the Sorbet Kingdom, Connie. Kuma is said to have once been the ruler of the Sorbet Kingdom before giving up his royal status to join the Revolutionary Army and then the Shichibukai.

The fact that they were both from the Sorbet Kingdom alone is enough of a connection to imply more than a superficial relationship. Combine Kuma’s history of being one of the Sorbet Kingdom’s rulers with Bonney’s obvious knowledge of their ruling class, and it becomes almost certain that there’s more to Bonney and her relationship with Kuma than meets the eye.

Unfortunately, this is all speculation as of this article’s writing, with the official release of One Piece Chapter 1061 not even out yet. If the official release is consistent with scanlations and spoilers, fans can expect to finally learn more about two of the series' most theorized characters.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

