Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201: Release date, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200, Direct Talks, Part 1, kickstarted the latest arc of the manga and was filled to the brim with several shocking revelations. The Angel’s conditions and Sukuna’s declaration had already made the situation volatile, but the entrance of the new Culling Game players may turn the ritual into a veritable bloodbath.

But nothing is certain at this point, and with mangaka Gege Akutami’s habit of catching his readers off-guard, fans must wait to find out how the storyline of the series will progress.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Everything to know about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201

Release date

Sukuna, Gojo, Nanami and Todo in Shibuya (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga uploads new chapters on a weekly basis, with spoilers and raw scans appearing earlier in the week. While no spoilers for the latest chapter have appeared yet, the official English translation of chapter 201 is scheduled to be available worldwide on licensed streaming platforms at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8 am PST (October 16, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11 am EST (October 16, 2022)

British Time: 4 pm BST (October 16, 2022)

European Time: 5 pm CEST (October 16, 2022)

Indian time: 8:30 pm IST (October 16, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (October 16, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST (October 17, 2022)

Australia Time: 12:30 am ACST (October 17, 2022)

Where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 will be available for streaming worldwide on the official Viz Shonen Jump website for Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as on the MANGA Plus by Shueisha website. VIZ and MANGA Plus allow readers to read the latest three chapters for free, and require a subscription for older chapters.

Chapter 201 will also be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app, which requires a subscription for readers to access all chapters of the series at once.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201

Yuji decides to kill himself (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 will probably continue in a similar vein as the previous chapter, with Hakari, Yuta and Maki learning of the influx of new players in the Culling Game. Reggie’s conversation with Megumi in the Tokyo No. 2 Colony proved that the reincarnated sorcerers were unaware of the true purpose of the Culling Game.

Thus, players like Hajime Kashimo, Daidou Hagane and Miyo Rokujushi would probably ally with the modern-era players to contend with the new players. The chapter might show the return of players like Hiromi Higuruma and Ryu Ishigori as well. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 might also focus on which other nations Kenjaku has negotiated with, and reveal more information about the players who are now entering the Japanese colonies.

Since the Culling Game is registering these entrants as players, the rules of the game will definitely apply to them. This will affect the rules that they originally wanted to implement, and make Tsumiki’s retrieval more difficult.

A brief summary of chapter 200

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 began with Yuji being shocked as Sukuna told him that he is “the disgraced” player who they must defeat in order to free Gojo from the Prison Realm. Megumi noticed that Yuji was behaving strangely, who took the opportunity to try to convey his revelation without drawing Hana Kurusu’s attention to him.

Megumi realized that Sukuna, and hence Yuji, was the Angel’s target, and began worrying that his friend would try to sacrifice himself. He hit the nail right on the head, with Yuji deciding that dying would serve the dual purpose of bringing Gojo back and destroying a significant portion of Sukuna.

Kenjaku's real plan (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Chapter 200 also suggested that the Angel’s Cursed Technique may be capable of permanently exorcizing Sukuna, which is why the King of Curses stopped his vessel from revealing his identity in front of Hana. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 then moved on to Kenjaku and Uraume explaining the basics of cursed energy and jujutsu to the members of the White House and showing them what sorcerers were capable of.

They convinced the officials that cursed energy was a promising source of clean energy that needed to be studied and harnessed. Kenjaku then revealed that almost every powerful sorcerer in Japan would congregate in Tokyo for the Culling Game ritual, urging the President to use his power to capture sorcerers as research subjects to study cursed energy.

