Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami reveals more secrets in his interview in volume 21

With Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21 set to be released on Friday, December 2, 2022, the manga author Gege Akutami has decided to come out and reveal some additional information about the manga. The data includes some Jujutsu regulations, rules surrounding some of the character's abilities, and extra sketches, all of which will be available in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21.

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen will release chapter 206 soon as the manga series has already released 20 volumes, with volume 21 set to feature chapters 181-190. With enough chapters available for the next volume, we can soon expect Shueisha to announce the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen volume 22 as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami reveals Jujutsu regulations

Gege has few more Jujutsu Regulations ready for future plots JJK Volume-21 Extras Translated

Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami has revealed how he will use jargon in the future of the manga and has asked fans to ignore them.

The mangaka had to also resort to help from several experts as they revealed how KuRaRe-san had helped them during the creation of chapter 189. KuRaRe was previously known for helping out in Dr. Stone as a Science Consultant for the manga and Science Supervision for the anime.

Also, according to what Gege Akutami revealed, Hiromi Higuruma could soon appear in the manga again. The mangaka revealed how they had to consult a lawyer to check the Jujutsu regulations in the manga, and thus, they may soon come out with those chapters as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21 reveals new extra pages and sketches

The first extra page sees the character from the volume 21 cover, Hajime Kashimo, making an appearance as the sketch shows him having intrusive thoughts. In the post above, he can be seen having thoughts about the tortures that are shown in the manga series.

As shown in the post above, the extra pages see Ui Ui and Kirara Hoshi. Ui Ui is the little brother of Mei Mei, whose cursed technique is yet to be revealed to the public. Meanwhile, Kirara Hoshi is a third-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High who is currently affiliated with Kinji Hakari. Even the sketch shows their relationship with Kinji as they reveal the first time they ever punched him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume-21 Extra

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume-21 Extra
ISHIGORI RYU Sketch by Gege

The final illustration sees Ryu Ishigori in his look back from 400 years ago, as he can be seen wielding a katana around his waist.

Charles and Hakari's cursed techniques discussed

Charles' technique is amazing, but it feels like an awakened swimmer who hasn't caught up with his abilities. Like, the software is good, but the hardware can't handle it. Gege on Charles' CT in JJK Vol-21

Gege Akutami revealed how Charles Bernard had an amazing cursed technique, but he was far from mastering it. The mangaka told how Charles was like an awakened swimmer who was yet to catch up with his abilities.

Gege even gave a computer-related analogy as they explained Charles's cursed technique as a situation where the software is good, but the hardware isn't good enough to handle it.

This was given how the character was an aspiring manga artist but was later forced into participating in the Culling Game. Thus, his only ability that has been revealed in the manga is his G Warstaff.

"You can continue & skip over the CT of Hakari. Once he hit a jackpot, sometimes he hits it again right away and sometimes he doesn't. That's it."

"You can continue & skip over the CT of Hakari. Once he hit a jackpot, sometimes he hits it again right away and sometimes he doesn't. That's it."
Gege on Hakari's CT from JJK Vol-21

Gege Akutami also took their time to explain Kinji Hakari's Cursed Technique. Several fans had doubts regarding his ability's probabilities, but the manga author has asked fans to ignore it. The chances of him having a good probability is just like a jackpot, where he might or might not win.

