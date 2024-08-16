Witch Watch anime reportedly confirmed for April 2025

Witch Watch anime, based on Kenta Shinohara's eponymous manga series, is set to premiere in April 2025, i.e., Spring 2025, as per the leaked Weekly Shonen Jump issue #38 cover. This news was given credibility by several animanga leakers, who have a decent record of revealing such news ahead of their official announcements.

Moreover, the leakers revealed a teaser visual and details regarding the cast members for the Witch Watch anime. Notably, Kenta Shinohara launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2025. Since then, the magazine has been serializing the manga, with 166 chapters released thus far.

Witch Watch anime reportedly premieres in April 2025

On Friday, August 16, 2024, the cover illustration for the Weekly Shonen Jump's 38th issue was leaked, according to which, Kenta Shinohara's Witch Watch manga series will receive an anime adaptation. The series is slated to premiere in April 2025 (Spring 2025).

Several anime-manga leakers on X, including @SugoiLITE, @MangaMoguraRE, @Oecufθ, and others shared the news, lending its credibility. According to the leaked announcement, the Witch Watch anime will be produced by Bibury Animation Studios.

Nico, Kanshi, and Morihito, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The esteemed studios have produced many hit titles over the years, including Quintessential Quintuplets, 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, Prima Doll, Azur Lane The Animation, and more.

Aside from the release date and production studio, the key visual for the anime has been leaked. The illustration depicts the main heroine, Nico Wakatsuki, Morihito Otogi, Hime Onizuka, and other important characters. However, the visual's highlight remains Nico.

At the same time, the main cast for the Witch Watch anime has been leaked. According to the leakers, Ryota Suzuki stars as Morihito Otogi, while Rina Kawaguchi plays the role of Nico Wakatsuki. Tomori Kusunoki plays Nemu Miyao, and Kohei Amasaki lends his voice to Kanshi Kazamatsuri.

More details regarding the anime will be revealed with an official announcement. Fans should note that these details are still not verified, considering the staff has yet to give an official word. However, based on the past instances, where the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's information was leaked, the latest news seems credible.

About the anime

Nico, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Although an official synopsis has yet to arrive, the Witch Watch anime will likely follow the manga written by Kenta Shinohara. MANGA Plus publishes the series every Sunday, and it describes the plot as follows:

"Morihito, a boy with the strength of an ogre, is about to start living together with his childhood friend Niko, who is training to be a witch. Niko's magic leads to all sorts of unpredictable troubles, and with two teens under one roof...Let the fantastical antics begin."

The magical comedy series explores the daily life of Niko and Morihito and their challenges. Undoubtedly, the anime will focus on Niko and Morihito's incredible chemistry.

