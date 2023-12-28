The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2: Expected release date, cast, and more

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2 has become a hot topic of discussion in the anime community following the season's finale. While the sequel has already been confirmed, no details regarding its release date or additional cast have been shared.

Nonetheless, fans are already awaiting Rentaro Aijo's return in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2, which will see him meeting his other soulmates besides Karane, Hakari, Shizuka, Nano, Hahari, and Kusuri.

Thankfully, they don't have to wait long since Bibury Animation Studios doesn't have a stacked schedule in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You manga.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2 expected release date

Expand Tweet

After airing the final episode on December 24, 2023, the rom-com anime's official staff announced The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2's production with a promotional video and celebratory visual illustrated by the character designer, Akane Yano.

However, no details were given regarding the anime's release date or window. That said, there's a good chance that the sequel may arrive sooner than later, because Bibury Animation Studios, the production house behind the anime's season 1, doesn't have any project listed for the 2024 release.

Rentaro and his soulmates, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Since the same studio is all but confirmed to produce the anime's sequel, they will have enough time to work on it. As such, fans can expect The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2 to be released in either spring 2024 or summer 2024.

In other words, the rom-com anime may return in April or July of the next year. At worst, the series' sequel may get pushed to October, depending on production planning and other factors. Nevertheless, it's unlikely for Bibury Animation Studios to delay the series, given how popular it has become worldwide.

Cast and staff for the anime

A still from the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2 is almost confirmed to see the previous cast members reprising their roles. As such, Wataru Kato is expected to return as Rentaro Aijo, while Kaede Hondo and Miyu Tomita will play Hakari Honazono and Karane Inda, respectively.

Besides them, the sequel may also see Ayaka Asai returning as Kusuri, while Maria Naganawa plays Shizuka's role. Other expected cast members are Asami Seto as Nano Eiai, Sumire Uesaka as Hahari, and Shigeru Chiba as God.

Rentaro Aijo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

While fans don't have any details regarding the additional cast members for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2, the anime's official staff will reveal them at a future date. Notably, the recently concluded season featured a stellar staff.

Although it's not confirmed, Hikaru Sato may once again direct the anime at Bibury Animation Studios, with Takashi Aoshima handling the scripts. If any changes to the current staff members are made, the anime's official website or X (formerly Twitter) handle will reveal the details.

Where to watch The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

While waiting for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2 to drop, new fans can check out the recently concluded season. The anime is available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform. Besides that, fans can also watch the entire season 1 for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2

Expand Tweet

Given how the latest season ended with Rentaro forming bonds with his six soulmates, fans are excited to see how his story in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2 will further unfold.

Interestingly, the concluded season covered 22 chapters of the manga, ending with an anime-original sequence to tease Rentaro's other soulmates. As such, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2 will show Aijo meeting his other soulmates.

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

If the sequel faithfully adapts the manga, fans can expect to see the protagonist's seventh soulmate, Kurumi Haraga, in the first episode. She is described in the manga as a girl with a large appetite who gets easily angry once hunger kicks in. As such, she will add a nice complexity to the storyline.

Rentaro will also come across Hahari Hanazono's maid, Mei Meido, as his eighth soulmate. Besides them, the protagonist will meet Iku Suto, Mimimi, and possibly Meme Kakure in the next season. Overall, the upcoming sequel promises to be a great one for fans.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.