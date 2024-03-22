From Oda to Akutami, current mangakas mourn Akira Toriyama's death in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 17

On Friday, March 22, 2024, the author comments section for Shueisha’s upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #17 was released, in which Akira Toriyama’s death is commented on by those mangakas present. Some recognizable names who offer their condolences and thoughts include One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami, and Undead Unluck creator Yoshifumi Tozuka.

One notable absence is My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi, but this stems from Horikoshi and his series being on break for this specific week of release. Author comments from authors whose series are on break typically aren’t included, and it seems that an exception was not made here. Likewise, fans can expect Horikoshi’s comments on Akira Toriyama’s death to be present in Issue #18’s author comments section.

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump mangakas pay heartwarming tribute after Akira Toriyama’s death

Expand Tweet

In addition to the trio mentioned above, Mission: Yozakura Family’s Hitsuji Gondaira, SAKAMOTO DAYS’ Yuto Suzuki, Me & Roboco’s Shuhei Miyazaki, The Elusive Samurai’s Yusei Matsui, WITCH WATCH’s Shinohara Kenta, Blue Box’s Miura Kouji, Akane Banashi’s Yuki Suenaga, and RuriDragon’s Masaoki Shindo left comments.

Kill Blue’s Tadatoshi Fujimaki, Nue’s Exorcist’s Kawae Kota, MamaYuyu’s Yoshihiko Kayashi, Kagurabachi’s Takeru Hokazono, Two on Ice’s Itsumo Elck, Green Green Greens’ Terasaka Kento, Shadow Eliminators’ Amemiya Kento, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo’s Numa Shun, and Dear Anemone’s Matsui Rin also offer their condolences.

Unsurprisingly, almost every mangaka mentioned above thanks Toriyama for serving as an inspiration and a benchmark to strive towards in terms of greatness as a mangaka. The creators also share how emotionally upset they are by his sudden and untimely passing, wishing that he rests in peace while also sharing fond memories they have of the wonderful franchise he created.

These common threads in comments on Akira Toriyama’s death stem from how influential he was to virtually any mangaka who debuted in the last 40-plus years. Many of those who are quoted in this comments section were born at a time when Toriyama’s series was still actively being released, further emphasizing the influence he had on their personal and professional lives.

Expand Tweet

It’s truly harrowing to see such a legend of the industry pass, especially one who was called the “heir apparent” to the “Godfather of Manga,” Osamu Tezuka, by the man himself. As many in the author comments section point out, Toriyama was a “god” whom many considered larger than life. Fans empathize with this sentiment online as well, proving how influential he was even beyond the manga industry’s mold.

Condolences are offered to Akira Toriyama’s friends and family at this time, who are no doubt experiencing greater pain than any fan could, professional mangaka or not.

Related links

What happened to Akira Toriyama? Cause of death explored as Dragon Ball creator dies aged 68

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's assistant confirms the mangaka had brain tumor

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's death has Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and other mangakas mourning