8 things that Naruto and Goku from Dragon Ball have in common

Naruto and Dragon Ball are some of the most successful and popular animanga series whose characters share a few similarities. Both these series have dedicated fan bases and fans have been comparing these characters since time immemorial.
This article explores some of the similarities that Naruto and Goku share.
Note: This list reflects the opinions of the writer.
Some similarities shared by Goku and Naruto
1) Typical Shonen protagonists
Both Naruto and Goku are typical shonen protagonists. They both are the main protagonists of the show and the series revolves around them. More often than not, when a strong villain is threatening a village or a planet, it is usually Naruto and Goku who save the people around them.
2) Battle intelligence
Both Naruto and Goku are not the type of fighters who think before they move. They are fighters who rely mostly on their instincts and usually emerge triumphant. While they might be some of the most impressive fighters in their respective series, there are other characters who have shown better battle intelligence during fights.
3) Both are voiced by female voice actors
Yes, both Naruto and Goku are voiced by female voice actors. Goku was voiced by Masako Nozawa while Naruto was voiced by Junko Takeuchi. These are extremely talented women who are considered to be legends for the work that they have done.
4) Outfit
While this might be a mere coincidence, both these characters have an orange and black colored outfit. Goku used to wear a red colored outfit during his younger days but later switched to an orange outfit.
5) Their mentors
Both their mentors, Master Roshi and Jiraiya, had similar personalities. They both were constantly pursuing women and were excellent in combat. They were always accompanied by an amphibian and grew up with their rivals (Orochimaru and Master Tsuru) as kids.
6) Simplifications
Both Akira Toriyama and Masashi Kishimoto admitted to getting rid of certain details since it was difficult to draw it in every frame. Goku was supposed to have a tail, which was removed because Toriyama simply found it annoying to draw them. Similarly Kishimoto stopped drawing a pair of goggles that Naruto used to use during the earlier episodes of the series.
7) Western inspiration
Toriyama was inspired by the animation quality in 101 Dalmations and decided to set a similar standard while he was working on Dragon Ball. The creator of Naruto was inspired by Quentin Tarantino. Some of the dramatic shots in Naruto were inspired by Tarantino’s works.
8) Similar relationship with their parents
Both Goku and Naruto’s parents were dead when these two characters were quite young. Goku’s parents, Bardock and Gine, sacrificed their lives in order to give Goku a shot at survival. Similarly, Naruto and the rest of Konohagakure survived because Minato performed the reaper death seal in order to seal Kurama into Naruto.